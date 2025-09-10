September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (72-66, 33-31) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (78-60, 36-28)

Wednesday, September 10 - 12:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Antonio Santos (0-2, 6.39) vs. RHP Drake Fellows (8-6, 4.65)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series today against the Indianapolis Indians...right-hander Antonio Santos is slated to start for Iowa vs. Drake Fellows for Indianapolis.

THRILLER: The I-Cubs scored seven runs in the 11th inning to give themselves a 7-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians last night... Owen Caissie and Parker Chavers each had two hits to lead the offense... Connor Noland made the start and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits, three walks and six strikeouts... Keegan Thompson (2.0 IP), Zach Pop (1.0), Tom Cosgrove (1.0 IP), Caleb Kilian (1.0 IP) and Joe Ross (1.0 IP) all added to the shutout.

BLANKED: Last night, the I-Cubs picked up their 11th shutout of the season and second in their last seven games...the 11 shutouts this season are second-most in the International League West Division, trailing Nashville's 15...last season, Iowa had just six shutouts.

WALKIN' IT OFF: Friday night with the game tied at 11-11, Hayden Cantrelle doubled home Chase Strumpf to give Iowa their fifth walk-off victory of the season...it marked the I-Cubs first walk-off win since Aug. 22 vs. Sugar Land in which Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice from Jonathon Long in the 10th inning.

17 REASONS TO SIT DOWN: The I-Cubs struck out 17 Storm Chasers in Thursday's 4-3 win...this is the second time this season that Iowa has fanned at least 17+ batters in a single game...last time came against the St. Paul Saints on May 16...Iowa's pitching staff has consistently ranked first throughout the season in strikeouts (1,329) and currently rank first in the International League and at the Triple-A level...out of 120 minor league teams, Iowa ranks second.

BACK IN INDY: Iowa and Indianapolis are set for a six-game series this week...the two teams have played 11 times this season with Iowa winning six games...the two teams have not played since July 29-Aug. 3.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez hit two home runs Tuesday night for the third time this year...Pérez and Owen Caissie are the lone Iowa players to have three two-homer games... Pérez's 27 homers are third-most in the International League and no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Thursday, the I-Cubs improved their record in day games to 29-19, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-14)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

DOUBLE DIGITS: The I-Cubs won their 10th straight game last night, which is a new season-high...it marks their longest win streak since data was made available in 2005...it is tied for the second-longest win streak in the International League this season, trailing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 11-game run from July 5-20...the franchise record for longest winning streak is 12 from Aug. 10-21, 1990.

WICKS FLICKS: Dating back to June 19, left-hander Jordan Wicks has gone 3-2 with a 1.71 ERA (6 ER in 31.2 IP) with 40 strikeouts and a save in nine appearances and six starts...he has surrendered just 19 hits and eight walks during that time frame...Wicks has also only given up more than one earned run once during that span, coming on July 24 at Louisville (2).

JONNY ON THE SPOT: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .308 (148-for-481) with 19 home runs and 87 RBI this season...with 11 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 147), walks (2nd, 76), runs scored (2nd, 84), total bases (2nd, 233), RBI (T-3rd, 87), on-base percentage (5th, .409), and batting average (5th, .308)...Jonny Long is one of just five players in all of minor league baseball with at least 145 hits and 15 home runs.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.