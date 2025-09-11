Saints Walk 12, Fall for Franchise Tying High 11th Time, 7-1 to Clippers
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - There haven't been too many games like the one on Wednesday night for the St. Paul Saints during their current losing streak. Unfortunately, the pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone walking a season tying high 12 which led to a 7-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field in front of 6,422. The loss was the 11th straight for the Saints, tying a franchise high.
After retiring the first eight hitters he faced, John Klein had trouble finding the strikezone. He walked back-to-back hitters to put runners at first and second. Kahlil Watson then delivered a three-run homer to right-center, his sixth of the season, putting the Clippers up 3-0. Klein went 4.0 innings allowing those three runs on two hits, but walked a career-high five and struck out four.
Clippers starter Ryan Webb also retired the first eight hitters he faced before Noah Cardenas reached on a single to right. Kyler Fedko followed with a single to right sending Cardenas to third. Walker Jenkins got the Saints on the board with an RBI double to right-center making it 3-1.
Another walk led to a costly home run in the fifth. Travis Bazzana walked with two outs and that was followed by a two-run homer to center by Johnathan Rodriguez, his 13th of the season, putting the Clippers up 5-1.
Three more walks by Saints pitchers led to a run in the sixth. With one out Dom Nuñez walked. Yordys Valdes then lined a single off the back of pitcher Jarret Whorff that put runners at first and second. Whorff exited the game and the Saints brought in Cory Lewis. He walked the first two hitters, forcing in a run giving the Clippers a 6-1 lead.
In the eighth Nuñez led off with a double to center and with one out Tolentino walked for the fourth time in the game. Halpin made it 7-1 with an RBI single to center. The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (5-6, 4.89) to the mound against Clippers LHP Doug Nikhazy (5-7, 5.18). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
