WooSox to Pay Tribute in 2026 to Pawtucket & Worcester by Transforming into the

WORCESTER, MA - As part of Minor League Baseball's Alternate Identity Program, the Worcester Red Sox will transform into the "Pawtucket Hot Wieners," the "Worcester Kelley Squares," and "The Art of the Woo" on select dates during the 2026 season. During the final homestand of 2025, dubbed "Fan Appreciation Week," fans can enjoy the first crack at new men's, women's and youth tees, sweatshirts, and hats.

The Pawtucket Hot Wieners, a reference to Rhode Island's particular version of a hot dog with all the "fixins," return after originally debuting--and quickly gaining popularity--at McCoy Stadium in 2018. The Worcester Kelley Squares name is a playful jab at the notorious intersection, a confluence of seven streets, near Polar Park that thankfully in 2019 underwent a $240 million improvement. The Art of the Woo celebrates Worcester's vibrant arts scene, which includes the world-class Worcester Art Musuem and extends to massive walls of brilliant design on buildings throughout the city.

"We have enjoyed presenting PawSox Heritage Day every year since 2022, and we are eager to continue being supportive of our Pawtucket heritage," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Our fans in Rhode Island have been faithful to the team after its move to Worcester, and we want to show them that they remain part of our family.

"The Commonwealth of Massachusetts redesigned Kelley Square as part of the creation of Polar Park, a move widely applauded by Worcester's drivers. The previous intersection was so harrowing that people wore t-shirts saying, 'I survived Kelley Square.' Our art has tried to capture that emotion."

"Worcester's art scene is a key part of this proud city's culture," Steinberg continued. "The Worcester Art Museum is recognized nationally as a treasure, and the city splashes beauty on the sides of buildings in a colorful, endearing manner. Art is part of the fabric of Worcester."

A limited supply of Hot Wieners merchandise will be on sale at the 6:05 p.m. WooSox game on Tuesday, September 16. Kelley Squares merchandise will be on sale during the 4:05 p.m. game on Saturday, September 20, and "Art of the Woo" merchandise will be available at the 1:05 p.m. Season Finale on Sunday, September 21. Merchandise will be available exclusively at the kiosk on the First Base Plaza on those three dates. The full merchandise collections will be available online and in the WooSox Team Store at 100 Madison Street in 2026.

Beginning this Sunday, September 14, fans can pre-order replica jerseys, as well as the New Era hats that WooSox players will wear, for all three themes online at woosox.com/store. Fans can also pre-order their jerseys and on-field hats in person at the concourse kiosk throughout Fan Appreciation Week. Orders arrive in 2026.

The MILB Alternate Identity Program allows clubs to choose an alternate persona for a few games per season to reflect local culture, history, and unique aspects of their communities. Each year, fans vote on the most creative and popular alternate identities; clubs receive awards at Minor League Baseball's Fall Meetings.

In addition to their award-winning Los Wepas de Worcester initiative, the WooSox have in recent years transformed into the Worcester Ruby Legs, the Wicked Worms of Worcester, and the PawSox. The Ruby Legs pay homage to the Worcester Worcesters of the 1880s who were rumored to have worn ruby-colored, knee-high socks. The Wicked Worms pay tribute to Worcester's "Wormtown" nickname. Historians attribute the moniker to the old Providence-Worcester Railroad that used the abbreviation, "WORMA." In the 1970s, local deejay Leonard B. Saarinen (nicknamed L.B. Worm) popularized the name to reflect Worcester's underground punk rock music scene.

When the Triple-A Red Sox moved from Pawtucket to Worcester in 2021, the club received 218 unique fan suggestions (from more than 1,000 submissions) for a new team nickname. The Ruby Legs and Wicked Worms were among the favorites, along with Dirt Dogs, Gritty Kitties, and Green Bananas (not quite ripe enough for Fenway Park).

Fans can enjoy reduced prices during Fan Appreciation Week on 2024 alternate identity merchandise--Ruby Legs, Wicked Worms, Wepa, and PawSox--in the WooSox Team Store and online at woosox.com/store.







