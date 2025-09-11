Late Home Run Sends Storm Chasers Past Knights
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Charlotte Knights received a quality pitching performance on Wednesday evening but it was not enough to top the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Knights either led or were tied all the way up until the bottom of the eighth inning, until the Storm Chasers hit a go-ahead Home Run. Omaha hung on in the ninth and topped Charlotte 3-2.
Andre Lipcius gave the Knights a first inning run with an RBI double off the wall in left field. It is the second straight game Charlotte opened the scoring with a tally in the top of the first. Omaha tied the contest with a run in the home half of the second; however, the Knights jumped back in front 2-1 on Drake Logan's RBI double in the top of the third inning.
Once again, the Storm Chasers leveled the score with a solo Home Run in the bottom of the third. Neither team managed a run across the next four innings. Charlotte's Jonathan Cannon and Zach Franklin kept the home team at bay.
In the bottom of the eighth, Omaha's MJ Melendez turned on a payoff pitch and just cleared the wall in right field for the eventual game-winning Home Run. Charlotte went down in order in the ninth.
Six different Knights players recorded a base hit in the game. Dru Baker, Tim Elko, Ben Cowles, and Mario Camilletti joined Lipcius and Logan in the hit department. Jacob Amaya also made a spectacular defensive play when he turned two to end the third frame.
The Knights are now down to their final ten games of the season; four in Omaha and six at Truist Field next week. Thursday's game against the Storm Chasers is set for 7:35pm ET.
