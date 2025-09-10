Andrew Painter Stymies RailRiders as 'Pigs Win Second Straight

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-27, 83-55) used a dominant outing from Andrew Painter to lead the way in a 4-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-22, 81-56) on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field.

Óscar Mercado opened the scoring as he walloped a solo homer in the second inning, his 11th of the season, make it 1-0 'Pigs.

The game settled into a pitcher's duel until the 'Pigs broke things open in the sixth. Aidan Miller doubled to open the frame and Gabriel Rincones Jr. followed suit with another two-bagger to make it 2-0. Payton Henry then singled hoe Rincones before Paul McIntosh capped the inning with another RBI knock to make it 4-0.

The RailRiders got their only run of the game on a J.C. Escarra solo homer in the ninth.

Andrew Painter (5-5) cruised to the win for the 'Pigs, firing five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits (all singles) striking out six without issuing a walk. He handed the ball to Jacob Waguespack who pitched two perfect innings before Lucas Sims twirled a clean eighth, with Nolan Hoffman finishing the game off. At one point, 'Pigs pitching retired 18 hitters in a row from the third thru ninth innings.

Allan Winans (11-1) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks, striking out four.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Thursday, September 11th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Alan Rangel (5-3, 4.60) gets the ball for the 'Pigs while Scranton turns to Brendan Beck (7-3, 4.91)

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.