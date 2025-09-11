Iowa's Win Streak Snapped at 10

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (72-67) had their 10-game win streak snapped today as they fell 8-3 to the Indianapolis Indians (79-60) at Victory Field.

Down 6-0 in the fifth inning, Jonathon Long hit his 20th home run of the season to cut the lead to 6-1.

In the seventh, Long added another run with a single and Nicky Lopez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Indianapolis added a run in the seventh and eighth innings to take an 8-3 advantage.

Iowa will play at Indianapolis on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m.







