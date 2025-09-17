Red Wings Comeback Falls Just Short in Worcester

The Rochester Red Wings began their final series of the 2025 season in Worcester for a clash with the WooSox, falling 6-5 in the first game of the set. RHP Kyle Luckham delivered 5.0 innings of one-run relief, punching out three in the contest. C C.J. Stubbs provided the Wings offense with his fifth home run of the year, cracking a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning and adding an RBI single in the ninth. LF Phillip Glasser and SS Jackson Cluff each also tallied multi-hit performances.

Worcester got the scoring started early with runs in the bottom of the first inning. A leadoff double from 2B Mikey Romero and a walk to RF Kristian Campbell put two runners on with no one out. The next batter, 3B Abraham Toro, launched a three-run blast off the left field scoreboard, giving the WooSox a 3-0 lead.

The WooSox added another run to their lead in the bottom of the second after holding the Red Wings scoreless in the top half. After SS Tyler Mcdonough ripped a double to lead off the inning, and Mikey Romero cracked his second double of the night to make it 4-0 Worcester after two frames.

Rochester plated their first runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Jackson Cluff knocked a leadoff bunt single, followed by C.J. Stubbs crushing a two-run home run over the left field fence, cutting the lead in half, 4-2.

Worcester tacked on another run in the bottom of the seventh inning. DH Phillip Sikes lined a leadoff double down the left field line and two batters later, Mikey Romero plated him with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2 WooSox.

The WooSox added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. After an infield single from CF Jhostynxon Garcia, 1B Nathan Hickey laced an RBI double down the right field line to give Worcester the 6-2 advantage.

The Red Wings made things interesting in the top of the ninth inning with a late rally. 3B Trey Lipscomb blooped his 30th double of the year into right field to lead off the inning, and two batters later, DH Juan Yepez singled to center field to cut the lead to three. The next batter, Jackson Cluff, smacked a double into the right-center field gap to put two runners in scoring position, followed by C.J Stubbs ripping a single to center to bring home another run. A groundout brought home another run to make it a one-run deficit, but the Wings couldn't tie things up, falling 6-5 in the first game of the series.

LHP Jake Eder took the ball for the first time as a Wing in Tuesday night's contest, tossing 2.0 innings while allowing four runs on four hits and one walk, striking our four. The next man up was right-hander Kyle Luckham, who threw 5.0 innings of one-run baseball on three hits and struck out three WooSox. RHP Zach Brzykcy took over in the eighth inning, tossing 1.0 inning and allowing one run on two hits while striking out one.

C C.J. Stubbs earned Player of the Game honors on Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and adding an RBI single in the ninth to cap off his three-RBI effort. The California native has hit four home runs in his last five games, sporting a .368 batting average (7-for-19) with eight RBI during the stretch.

The Red Wings will continue their series in Worcester on Wednesday night, dueling with the WooSox in the second game of the six-game set. First pitch is slated for 6:05 P.M from central Massachusetts.







