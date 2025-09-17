Hackenberg and Logan Impress But Knights Come up Short

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Durham Bulls by a final score of 9-6 in game one of the season's final homestand. Charlotte received impressive offensive performances from Adam Hackenberg and Drake Logan; however, the Knights comeback attempt fell short in the end.

Hackenberg opened the scoring with a 405-foot, two-run Home Run in the bottom of the second inning. It was the catcher's first Home Run at the triple-A level this season. Durham countered with a big frame in the fourth. The Bulls plated five runs, two of which were unearned, and took a 5-2 lead that was never relinquished.

After the visitors added one in the fifth, the Knights began their comeback attempt with a three-run sixth inning. Charlotte scored their first run of the frame when Andre Lipcius raced in from third base on a wild pitch. Logan and Hackenberg both added RBI base hits and the score was 6-5 after six innings.

A pair of solo Home Runs by the Bulls extended the lead back to 8-5, but the Knights once again rallied in the eighth. Despite a bang-bang call at first base that did not go Charlotte's way, Jacob Gonzalez cashed in a run with an RBI single to right field. Two batters later and with the go-ahead run at the plate, Corey Julks hit a deep fly ball that was hauled in with leaping grab against the centerfield wall.

Bryce Wilson, Dalton Roach, and Jairo Iriarte all did a nice job on the mound behind the starter Jonathan Cannon. Dru Baker also added two hits for the Knights.

Game two of the series from Truist Field is set for 6:35pm ET on Wednesday night.







