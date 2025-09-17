Omaha Drops Series Opener to Columbus 9-2
Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 9-2 on Tuesday night, dropping their series opener against the Columbus Clippers.
Omaha starter Spencer Turnbull opened the game with a 1-2-3 1st inning; however, the Clippers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd on a solo home run, bases loaded hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly.
Turnbull offered a scoreless 3rd inning, facing just 1 over the minimum before a 2 RBI single in the 4th extended Columbus' lead to 5-0. After a scoreless 5th from Turnbull, Nick Robertson followed to face 1 over the minimum in the 6th.
After 6.0 innings of no-hit baseball from Columbus starter Ryan Webb, Omaha plated its first run of the game in the 7th. Bobby Dalbec and Dairon Blanco hit back-to-back singles, with the pair moving into scoring position on a passed ball. An RBI groundout from Luca Tresh scored Dalbec for a 5-1 score, though still in favor of the Clippers.
Brandon Johnson relieved Robertson in the 7th and a Columbus grand slam further extended the Clippers' lead to 9-1. In the top of the 8th, Diego Castillo connected on a solo home run to shrink the deficit to 9-2.
Jonathan Heasley followed Johnson with a scoreless bottom of the 8th, though the Chasers were unable to rally in the 9th and the 9-2 score in favor of Columbus held to be final.
Omaha will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Clippers, with first pitch set for 5:15 p.m. CT. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.
