Jacksonville and Norfolk Series Opener Postponed Tuesday
Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.
A broadcast of Wednesday's doubleheader will begin at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
