Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 16 at Worcester

Rochester Red Wings (30-39, 57-84) vs. Worcester Red Sox (31-38, 72-71)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Jake Eder (NR) vs. LHP Shane Drohan 4-1, 2.08)

UNTIL NEXT TIME: The Rochester Red Wings closed out their home season at Innovative Field with a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons to split the six-game series. RHP CHASE SOLESKY delivered 5.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out three in the win. CF NICK SCHNELL launched a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, marking his team-leading 21st home run of the season with Rochester...the Red Wings will hit the road and travel to Worcester for a battle with the WooSox in the last series of the season, beginning the six-game set on Tuesday night...LHP JAKE EDER will take the mound for Rochester in what will be his Red Wings debut, against fellow WooSox southpaw Shane Drohan...

11 of the Red Wings last 14 games have been decided by one run.

SCHNELL SHOCK: CF NICK SCHNELL powered the Wings offense on Sunday afternoon, cracking his team-leading 21st home run of the year in the first inning, a two-run shot that quickly took back the lead for Rochester...his 21st blast of the year moves him into the team lead this season, passing fellow outfielder ANDREW PINCKNEY ...the former first-round pick leads all full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers in home runs (23), RBI, (84), triples (11), extra-base hits (55), total bases (241), runs (82) and holds second place in hits (T-2, 129), SLG (.496) and OPS (.824)...

Schnell is the third Red Wing since 2005 (Joey Meneses '22, Chris Colabello '13) to homer at least 20 times in fewer than 100 games played in a season, and first left-handed Red Wing to do so since Justin Morneau in 2004 (22, 72 G).

Rochester has produced at least one 20+ home run season in four consecutive years for the first time since 1968-71.

LIP-SMACKED: RF TREY LIPSCOMB extended his team lead in multi-hit performance to 32 with a two-hit effort on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a single in the contest...with his 29th double of the year in the fifth inning, the 25-year-old tied his full-season Minor League career high in doubles on Sunday, tying his 2023 campaign (14 w/ High-A WIL, 15 w/ Double-A HBG)...

The Maryland native is one double shy of becoming the 11th different Red Wing (13th time) to register a 30-double season since at least 2004 and the first since OF Andrew Stevenson in 2022.

RAISE A GLASSER: LF PHILLIP GLASSER continued his hot start to his Triple-A career, going 2-for-4 with two singles, one run, one RBI, and one stolen base...his third inning stolen base marks his first Triple-A swiped bag of his career and his 31st of the season (30 w/ Double-A Harrisburg)...since being promoted to Rochester on 9/8, the Indiana product is sporting a .348 batting average (8-for-23) with a .965 OPS and collecting a hit in five of six games while cracking one home run, one triple, two walks, and three RBI with his new ballclub...across 24 games played during the day with Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, the Ohio native boasts a .326 batting average (29-for-89) with one home run, two triples, seven doubles, and 11 RBI.

CIVIC-MINDED CHASE: RHP CHASE SOLESKY earned his team-leading sixth win on Sunday afternoon, delivering 5.0 innings of two-run baseball on just five hits, striking out three Bisons in the process...in three starts since returning from the Injured List on 9/3, the Tulane product boasts a 3.86 ERA (6 ER/14 IP) while holding opposing hitters to a .226 batting average and striking out 11...the Florida native holds second place among Red Wings pitchers in strikeouts (89), games started (22), and innings pitched (103.2), all behind former teammate Andrew Alvarez...

The right-hander took home the team's award for Most Civic-Minded Player on Sunday, highlighting all of his charitable work around the greater Rochester Community this season...he is the first pitcher to win the award since Jake Reed in 2019.

YOU ROC: 6,258 fans came out on Sunday afternoon for the Red Wings final home game of the season...this marks Innovative Field's largest closing day attendance since 2019 (8,242)...Saturday night drew 10,954 fans, bringing the weekend total to 17,212...the combined turnout was the highest across the final two home games since 2016.

BAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT: 2B DARREN BAKER tallied his 23rd multi-hit performance of the season on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a single, and an RBI at the dish...his RBI marks his first since 7/10 against Worcester and also moves him into sole possession of third place in franchise history (Nats Era) with 113 RBI, passing Jake Alu (2022-2024)...when batting ninth in the order, the California native holds a .286 batting average (30-for-105) with two triples, five doubles, and 13 RBI...

Baker was awarded the team's Most Popular Player on Sunday, marking the first Wing to win the award three straight times since P.J. Forbes (1997-1999).

IF THE SHU FITS: RHP SETH SHUMAN delivered another scoreless outing on Sunday, tossing 1.0 shutout frame and striking out one while extending his streak to five straight appearances without allowing an earned run...across his five-game scoreless stretch since 8/22, the Georgia native logged 5.2 innings and struck out seven batters during the stretch...

Shuman is now four appearances away from 100 in his professional career.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1964: On this day 61 years ago, the Red Wings shut out the Jacksonville Suns, 2-0, to complete a four-game sweep and advance to the Governor's Cup finals for the first time since 1961...Rochester would go on to defeat Syracuse in six games for their fifth Governor's cup title and first since 1956...Red Wings Hall of Famers JOE ALTOBELLI, LUKE EASTER, and STEVE DEMETER all contributed to the title-winning squad...1986 World Series Champion manager DAVEY JOHNSON also suited up for the 1964 Red Wings, leading the team with 156 total hits, 14 triples, and 29 doubles in his only full season with the team.







