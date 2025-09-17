Webb Nearly Unhittable as Clippers Win Big

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On a gorgeous night for baseball in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers started the season's final series with a 9-2 win over visiting Omaha on Tuesday.

Left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Webb kept the Storm Chasers hitless until there was one out in the 7th inning. Webb (7-7) ultimately departed having allowed one run on two hits over 7.0 frames. He struck out seven.

The Clippers didn't waste much time in taking the lead. Johnathan Rodriguez crushed his 16th homer of the season over the left-field wall to get it going in the bottom of the 2nd.

The second run came in when Yordys Valdes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Then, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Petey Halpin made the score 3-0. Kahlil Watson hit a two-run single in the 4th inning to extend the lead to five runs.

The game got out of hand in the bottom of the 7th when Christian Cairo blasted a grand slam over the right field wall. It was Cairo's fourth hit of the evening.

With the win on Tuesday, Columbus improves to 27-41 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 61-79 overall this season.

The last series of the 2025 season continues on Wednesday with DOLLAR DAY at the concession stands. The weather looks great for the final week of summer at Huntington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.







