Mendlinger Homer Lifts Memphis Past St. Paul in Opener

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with a 7-6 victory on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Down 5-1 in the sixth, Memphis rallied for six runs in the bottom of the frame to take its first lead of the night. First baseman Blaze Jordan smacked a two-run shot to left field to tie the game. Two batter later, designated hitter Noah Mendlinger drilled his first career Triple-A homer to put the Redbirds ahead by a pair.

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Second baseman Cesar Prieto went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Memphis entered the bottom of the sixth inning with just one hit in the game and had brought the minumun to the plate in four of five innings.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out three in 5.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher sits 2.1 innings shy of 150.0 on the season and is schedule to start in the season finale on Sunday afternoon. Roddery Munoz (S, 3) finished off his six-out save with one base runner allowed. The right-handed reliever entered the game with the tying run on base and no outs in the eighth.

