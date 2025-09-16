Tuesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Postponed

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Tonight's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, with the first game starting at 5:05 pm, gates will open at 4:30 pm. The doubleheader will feature two seven inning games.

Tonight's Breast Cancer Awareness Night will be rescheduled for game one of tomorrow's doubleheader, Wednesday, September 17. Tonight's Triple Play Tuesday will not be rescheduled.

Fans may exchange their September 16, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for a seating bowl ticket to any remaining 2025 regular season home game. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for September 16, 2025 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their September 16, 2025 ticket(s).

Fans who paid for parking with the City of Norfolk for tonight's game will receive a refund to the credit card used when purchasing parking.







International League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.