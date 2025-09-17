Indians Take Series Opener at Gwinnett
Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A three-run first inning, capped by a two-run double from Brett Sullivan, was decisive in the Indianapolis Indians 8-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
The Indians (41-29, 83-61) jumped ahead early with Sammy Siani kickstarting the offense. With one out in the first, he walked and then swiped second base. Nelson Velázquez brought Siani home with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. After Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch, Sullivan laced a two-run double down the right field line to go up 3-0.
Gwinnett's (33-37, 62-83) lone run came in the bottom half of the first on an RBI single from David McCabe.
Velázquez drove in his second and third RBI of the night with a two-run homer in the third inning, extending the lead to 5-1. Indy tacked on two more runs in the fourth frame and one in the eighth to conclude the scoring.
Drake Fellows (W, 9-6), matched his season high, allowing one run across 6.0 innings. Valentin Linarez and Chase Shugart closed out the win, with Shugart covering the ninth after Linarez tossed 2.0 scoreless.
Carlos Carrasco (L, 6-4) allowed seven earned runs across 4.0 innings on nine hits.
The six-game series between Indy and Gwinnett continues on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 PM ET. Hunter Barco (3-1, 3.77) takes the mound for the Indians while RHP Lucas Braun (1-1, 2.25) gets the start for the Stripers.
