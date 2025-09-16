Honey Drippers Nominated for MiLB Best New Alternate Identity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Honey Drippers alternate identity has been selected as a nominee for Minor League Baseball's "Best Alternate Identity 2025." The winner will be determined by online fan vote from Sept. 16-23 and revealed at the third-annual MiLB Awards Show on MLB Network on Sept. 29.

The Jumbo Shrimp celebrated the city's historic Eastside neighborhood by becoming the Jacksonville Honey Drippers for a pair of Honey Drippers Weekends in 2025. The Honey Drippers are the first alternate identity rebrand in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present).

The Honey Dripper, a delicious frozen treat served in a variety of flavors while often including fresh fruit, is a summer tradition that goes by different names across many locales in the American South. The Honey Dripper moniker, however, can be traced to Jacksonville and is one of Northeast Florida's many illustrious symbols of home, including in the city's OutEast neighborhood.

For this particular promotion, the Jumbo Shrimp partnered with Alice Michele Kimbrough, a long-time educator and employee of Duval County Public Schools who is locally known as the "Honey Dripper Lady" in Jacksonville while running her own ice cream-truck-styled Honey Dripper truck known as the Honey Dripper House. While empowering Ms. Kimbrough's woman/minority-owned small-business, the promotion garnered so much excitement and response from the fans that the Jumbo Shrimp added the treat to the menu to be served at all games, not just the Honey Dripper Weekends, with the Honey Dripper House being the primary wholesale supplier to the ballpark.

The treat, being synonymous with summer in many African-American pockets of the Jacksonville community, also shined a spotlight to the broader Jacksonville market, resulting in a tremendous increase in business for Ms. Kimbrough's Honey Dripper House, as well as the increase of awareness for this community staple. Many long-time Jacksonville residents that had never heard of the treat were thrilled to come to a game and have their first taste all while supporting the team and the Honey Dripper House.

Additionally, as part of the night, the Jumbo Shrimp donned specially-designed Honey Drippers hats and jerseys. The club also gave away a special Honey Drippers item to the first 2,000 fans prior to each Saturday game and the first 500 fans prior to each Sunday game of Honey Drippers Weekend.

The first Honey Dripper Weekend saw over 16,000 fans through the gates in just two days. Honey Drippers Weekend as named by ESPN as a Top 10 Promotion of the Week. The second Honey Drippers Weekend received over 11,000 fans at VyStar Ballpark. Both weekends saw the club register record merchandise sales.







