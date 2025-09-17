Keegan, Bulls Blast Past Knights 9-6

DURHAM, N.C. - Dom Keegan homered twice, while Kameron Misner and Cooper Hummel each homered once to lift the Durham Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 9-6 in the series opener at Truist Field on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (37-32) trailed 2-0 in the fourth before scoring five times against Knights (27-43) starter Jonathan Cannon. With one out, six consecutive Bulls reached to assume command of the game. Tanner Murray singled and was pushed to second on a walk to Jamie Westbrook. Coco Montes lashed a double into left field to score Murray. Jalen Battles followed with a rocket single past a drawn-in Charlotte third baseman Bryan Ramos. Kameron Misner stroked a single to center to bring home another run, followed by a two-run single by Tre Morgan.

Keegan then homered in his next two at-bats in the fifth and seventh, with Misner connecting in the eighth and Hummel in the ninth.

Yoniel Curet (W, 1-3) earned his first career Triple-A win by tossing 3 1/3 innings of three-run ball. Curet, operating out of the Durham bullpen for the first time this season, held the Knights scoreless through his first three innings.

Morgan went 3-5 to pace Durham's 14-hit attack.

How It Happened: The Bulls stacked six straight baserunners in the fourth inning against Knights starter Jonathan Cannon to seize control. Garrett Acton, fresh off of his first major league appearance in nearly two years, opened for the Bulls and worked 1 2/3 innings.

The Series: With Durham's win, the Bulls lead the Knights 8-2 in 10 head-to-head games in 2025.

What's Next: The Bulls play the second game of their final series of the regular season on Wednesday night. Forrest Whitley (1-3, 5.31) is in line to start against Charlotte RH Owen White (0-8, 4.60) at 6:35 PM ET.







