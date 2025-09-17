Morris Continues Impressive String Since Returning from IL, But Saints Lose 10th Straight Road Game, 7-6

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - Since returning from a right forearm strain on August 9, St. Paul Saints starter Andrew Morris has pitched better than he has all season. He entered play on Tuesday night with a 2.05 ERA in his last seven starts. He was tremendous once again against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park retiring the first nine men he faced. Unfortunately, the Saints couldn't hold a four run lead and fell 7-6.

It didn't take long for the Saints to get on the board. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the game with a double to left and Gabby Gonzalez followed with an infield single to third putting runners at first and second. Keirsey Jr. was then thrown out at third on a pickoff attempt that went into center field, but he didn't realize until it was too late and by the time he slid into third he was tagged out. Gonzalez took second on the throw which proved important because he moved to third on a groundout by Walker Jenkins and scored on an infield single to third by Kyler Fedko giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Fedko got the fourth inning started with a one out double to left and scored on a two-out double to left by Jonah Bride giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Morris, meanwhile, went nine up and nine down before giving up his first hit. The top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, JJ Wetherholt, broke up the string of nine in a row retired with a leadoff single to left-center in the fourth. He stole second, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on a sacrifice fly from César Prieto cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. Morris went 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hits while walking one and striking out two.

With one out in the sixth four straight batters reached as the Saints scored three runs. Walker Jenkins started it with a single to left-center. Back-to-back walks to Fedko and Payton Eeles loaded the bases. Jonah Bride's RBI single to left scored Jenkins making it 3-1. Jose Miranda then hit a grounder to third, but José Fermin's throw home bounced in the dirt and went to the backstop allowing two runs to score increasing the lead to 5-1.

That lead evaporated in the next half inning as the Redbirds sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs. They loaded the bases with the first three hitters on a walk and two bunt singles. An RBI groundout by Fermin and a sacrifice fly from Prieto cut the Saints lead in half to 5-3. Blaze Jordan tied the game with a two-run homer to left, his 12th of the season. After a double by Matt Koperniak, Noah Mendlinger gave the Redbirds their first lead of the game with a two-run homer to right-center, his first of the season and first in 230 games, making it 7-5.

The Saints cut the deficit to a run in the eighth when Jenkins reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Wetherholt. Fedko then smashed a ground ball single off the leg of pitcher Alex Cornwall that knocked him out of the game. Fedko went 3-3 with a double, RBI, and two runs scored. With runners at first and second, a wild pitch moved Jenkins to third. With one out Bride's groundout scored Jenkins getting the Saints to within 7-6. Bride finished the night 2-4 with a double and three RBI. After a walk to Miranda put runners at the corners, Patrick Winkel flew out to center and the Saints would come up one run short.

The loss was the 10th straight away from CHS Field for the Saints, adding to their franchise record.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. The Saints send RHP John Klein (0-4, 5.82) to the mound against Redbirds LHP Quinn Matthews (4-7, 3.90). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.