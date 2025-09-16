SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 16, 2025

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-24, 83-58) at Buffalo Bisons (59-81, 29-38)

September 16, 2025 | Game 142 | Road Game 69 | Sahlen Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Allan Winans (11-1, 1.64) vs. RH Hayden Juenger (4-0, 5.29)

Winans: Allowed 4 R on 6 H over 5.2 IP with 4 K & 2 BB in 9/10 Loss vs. LHV (4-1 IronPigs)

Juenger: Making second spot start of season (both against SWB); Opener for LH Adam Macko

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (September 14, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-1 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders dropped the 2025 IronRail Series Rivalry to Lehigh Valley by one game but remained on top of the International League Standings heading into the final series of the year.

The IronPigs took a two-run lead in the top of the first inning against RailRiders starter Kenta Maeda. Rodolfo Castro drove in a pair with a base hit to stake an early advantage.

In the top of the third, the IronPigs took a three-run lead on an RBI double from Josh Breaux and added another score with a Christian Arroyo base hit for a 4-0 margin.

Lehigh Valley extended the advantage in the top of the eighth. After loading the bases against RailRiders reliever Bailey Dees, Christian Arroyo plated Brewer Hicklen with an infield single, and a Paul McIntosh sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley a six-run cushion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre avoided the shutout when Jorbit Vivas plated Braden Shewmake with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Maeda (5-7) pitched 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Gabe Mosser (4-5) tossed 5.1 scoreless frames in the win.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - With one series remaining in the 2025 regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Four other teams remain in the race, but start the final week five games or more back with six to play. Toledo (-5.0) plays at Iowa, Indianapolis (-5.0) is on the road at Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley (-5.5) hosts Syracuse. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23. The Triple-A National Championship Game is slated for 10:00 P.M. ET on September 27 in Las Vegas when the IL winner squares off against the Pacific Coast League champions.

FIRST TIME... LONG TIME- The RailRiders dropped their first series since May with two wins in six games against the IronPigs last week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24, with 11 wins in 15 series since May 27.

REBOUND ROUTE- Allan Winans is coming off his first loss of the season as he takes the ball in the series opener at Buffalo. He allowed a season-high four runs on a season-high matching six hits over 5.2 innings of work last Wednesday afternoon against Lehigh Valley. The right-hander has appeared in 20 games this season and the RailRiders are 19-1 in those games.

30/100... PLUS- Jose Rojas joined skipper Shelley Duncan and Jorge Vasquez as the only players in SWB franchise history to hit 30 or more home runs in a single season. Duncan broke his own record of 25 with 30 home runs during his 2009 MVP campaign, the year he also drove in 99. Jorge Vasquez broke Duncan's mark with a 32-homer season in 2011. Rojas joins Torey Lovullo as the only players in franchise history to drive in 100 or more runs. Lovullo drove in a club record 106 during the 1999 campaign. Rojas has 31 home runs and 103 runs batted in with seven games left on the slate.

POWER SEASON- Spencer Jones's 33 total home runs stand second in Minor League Baseball. LA Dodgers Minor Leaguer Ryan Ward hit one on Sunday to give him 34 for the campaign. Jose Rojas is fourth with 31.

FAREWELL FOR NOW- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished their 2025 home slate with 44 wins, 29 losses and two cancellations. The RailRiders hit .266 in 73 games with 84 home runs while sporting a staff ERA of 4.16 at PNC Field. Forty-four victories is tied for the eighth-most in a single season in 36 years of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre baseball.

KING OF CLUTCH- Nearly half of Jose Rojas' 31 home runs have come in key situations this season. Four have tied games and 10 have been go-ahead home runs by the 31-year-old. Thirteen of 31 have been hit in the seventh inning or later. Rojas also has four multi-homer games this season, including three in the second half.

IRONRAIL RESULTS- Lehigh Valley won the 2025 IronRail Rivalry Series 11-10. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had won it in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 with 15-9 and 14-10 records in the turnpike showdown.

WHAT'S THE DIFF- As play starts tonight, the RailRiders have the best run differential in the International League. Over 141 games played, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored 130 more runs than they have allowed. Only Durham, Nashville and Toledo have scored over 100 runs more than they have allowed this season. At +85 in the second half, only Toledo has a better run differential since June 24.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 7-0 at Minnesota on Monday night. The Yankees were limited to a pair of hits in the series opener... Somerset closed its regular season with a 7-4 loss at Reading on Sunday. The Patriots host Binghamton in game one of a best-of-three playoff series opener tonight with Bess Hess on the mound. Games two and, if necessary, three will be played at Binghamton.







International League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.