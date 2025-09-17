IronPigs Eliminated from Postseason Contention with Loss to Mets
Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-30, 85-58) officially had their postseason dreams dashed as they fell 4-3 to the Syracuse Mets (43-27, 74-71) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
With four games to play, the 'Pigs now sit 6.5 games back of the 2nd half-leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
A balk plated Jett Williams for Syracuse in the top of the first inning for the first run of the game. Aidan Miller hit right back for the 'Pigs hitting a laser of a solo homer in the last of the frame to tie the game, his first homer with the 'Pigs.
The stayed knotted at 1-1 until a Kevin Parada RBI single put the Mets back in front. Luke Ritter hit a solo homer later in the inning to extend their lead with Jared Young adding an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-1.
Felix Reyes followed Miller's lead and mashed his first 'Pigs round tripper, a two-run bomb that cut it to a 4-3 game in the last of the sixth.
The 'Pigs put the tying run on base multiple times in the final third of the game, but could not get the clutch hit, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the night.
Kevin Herget (2-0) got the win for Syracuse, allowing two runs in two innings on two hits and a walk, striking out three. Wander Suero (S, 1) pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a hit with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Alan Rangel (5-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in five innings on five hits, striking out three.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, September 17th with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Andrew Painter (5-5, 5.35) is scheduled to go for the 'Pigs against Brandon Waddell (3-9, 5.05) for the Mets.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from September 16, 2025
- Mendlinger Homer Lifts Memphis Past St. Paul in Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 8-4 Loss to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with 8-4 Win over Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Morris Continues Impressive String Since Returning from IL, But Saints Lose 10th Straight Road Game, 7-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Take Series Opener at Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Hackenberg and Logan Impress But Knights Come up Short - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Eliminated from Postseason Contention with Loss to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall to RailRiders to Open Homestand, 3-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Keegan, Bulls Blast Past Knights 9-6 - Durham Bulls
- Winans' Strong Start Lifts RailRiders over Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Drops Series Opener to Columbus 9-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Begin Final Series with 3-1 Victory over Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Comeback Falls Just Short in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Webb Nearly Unhittable as Clippers Win Big - Columbus Clippers
- September 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rafael Flores Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Series Opener Postponed Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 16 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Honey Drippers Nominated for MiLB Best New Alternate Identity - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Eliminated from Postseason Contention with Loss to Mets
- IronPigs Cap Road Schedule with IronRail Sealing Win
- IronPigs Squander Early Lead in Loss to RailRiders
- IronPigs Rebound to Snag Third Win in Four Games Against RailRiders
- IronPigs Clipped in One-Run Loss to RailRiders