IronPigs Eliminated from Postseason Contention with Loss to Mets

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-30, 85-58) officially had their postseason dreams dashed as they fell 4-3 to the Syracuse Mets (43-27, 74-71) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

With four games to play, the 'Pigs now sit 6.5 games back of the 2nd half-leading Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

A balk plated Jett Williams for Syracuse in the top of the first inning for the first run of the game. Aidan Miller hit right back for the 'Pigs hitting a laser of a solo homer in the last of the frame to tie the game, his first homer with the 'Pigs.

The stayed knotted at 1-1 until a Kevin Parada RBI single put the Mets back in front. Luke Ritter hit a solo homer later in the inning to extend their lead with Jared Young adding an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-1.

Felix Reyes followed Miller's lead and mashed his first 'Pigs round tripper, a two-run bomb that cut it to a 4-3 game in the last of the sixth.

The 'Pigs put the tying run on base multiple times in the final third of the game, but could not get the clutch hit, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Kevin Herget (2-0) got the win for Syracuse, allowing two runs in two innings on two hits and a walk, striking out three. Wander Suero (S, 1) pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a hit with two strikeouts to earn the save.

Alan Rangel (5-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in five innings on five hits, striking out three.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, September 17th with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Andrew Painter (5-5, 5.35) is scheduled to go for the 'Pigs against Brandon Waddell (3-9, 5.05) for the Mets.

