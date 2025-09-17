Bats Begin Final Series with 3-1 Victory over Sounds

Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats started the last series of the 2025 season by beating the Nashville Sounds 3-1 on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The win secures a winning record for the month of September and marks the second consecutive month the Bats have finished with a winning record. They also secured a winning record for the second half of the season with the victory.

The Bats opened the game swinging for the fences. Louisville's first two batters, Blake Dunn and Hector Rodriguez, blasted back-to-back home runs off Nashville starter Alexander Cornielle (L, 0-1). This marks the ninth instance of back-to-back home runs for the Bats this season, with the most previous occurrence on August 23. The Bats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Dunn was able to score but did so in a very unique way. He scored without the ball getting hit into play. He drew a walk and moved second on a pickoff attempt gone awry from Cornielle. Then, while attempting to steal third, Sounds catcher Eric Haase threw the ball over the third baseman's head into left field. This allowed Dunn to score and make the score 3-0.

On the defensive side, Jose Franco got the nod for the Bats on the mound. He was excellent, allowing only two hits through four scoreless innings of work. Franco came out at the start of the fifth inning as Reiver Sanmartin (W, 7-2) came on to pitch.

Sanmartin gave up back-to-back doubles, which scored a run for the Sounds in the fifth. He got out of the inning without allowing any more damage, but the Sounds chipped away at the Bats' lead with a run.

In the bottom of the frame, the Bats were able to put runners on the corners but could not bring them home. Sanmartin came back out in the sixth and went three up, three down for a clean inning.

Justin Yeager replaced Cornielle for the Sounds, and he kept the Bats in check. Lyon Richardson came in to relieve Sanmartin and tossed a scoreless frame. Then in the eighth, it was Sam Moll who came on to pitch to maintain the lead. He did just that, and the Sounds went down quietly.

Luis Mey (S, 11) came on to close the game. He struck out the first two batters he saw with sinkers at 100 miles per hour before a fly out ended the game. Mey is now one save short of the lead in the International League, which is held by Gwinnett's Wander Suero.

Louisville needed only five hits in the win, with the home runs from Dunn and Rodriguez the only extra-base hits for the home team. The victory is Louisville's 10th straight at Louisville Slugger Field and 13th in the last 14 home games.

The Bats (70-75, 38-32 second half) will continue their final series of the season against the Sounds (81-62, 37-33 second half) on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







