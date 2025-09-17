Iowa Drops Fourth Straight with 8-4 Loss to Toledo
Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fourth straight game with an 8-4 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens.
In the first game of this week's series, Toledo jumped out to an early 3-0 lead off an RBI-double.
Miguel Amaya ripped a single into left field and scored Ed Howard for the 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning.
The following inning, Chase Strumpf hit his 16th double of the season and plated Dixon Machado. Then, Rafael Morel followed with an RBI-single and scored James Triantos for the 4-3 lead.
After two quiet innings, former Cub Gage Workman, hit a three-run homer to left field and regained the lead for the Mud Hens in the top of the sixth. Two more runs were added on by an RBI-walk and a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning for an 8-4 loss.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday, September 17 and first pitch is at 12:08 p.m. CT.
