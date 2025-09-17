Winans' Strong Start Lifts RailRiders over Buffalo
Published on September 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Buffalo Bisons 3-1 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Allan Winans struck out six over six innings as the RailRiders maintained a three-game lead atop the International League's second-half standings.
After three scoreless innings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the top of the fourth. T.J. Rumfield drilled a solo home run 374 feet to right for a 1-0 edge. With two down, Jeimer Candelario doubled and was balked to third by Buffalo reliever Adam Macko. Bryan De La Cruz singled in Candelario for a 2-0 lead.
Allan Winans held the Bisons hitless over the first three innings, striking out four the first time through the order. Anthony Santander, with Buffalo on an MLB Rehab Assignment, broke up a string of ten straight retired by Winans to start the night.
The Bisons halved their deficit in the fifth on a two-out RBI double by Rene Pinto, but the RailRiders immediately countered with a run in the top of the sixth when Braden Shewmake doubled in De La Cruz with two outs for a 3-1 lead.
Buffalo loaded the bases in both the seventh and eighth innings, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen closed out both innings with strikeouts.
Winans (12-1) worked six innings on 80 pitches, allowing a run on three hits with a pair of walks and the six strikeouts. Macko (3-8) took the loss after allowing the pair of fourth-inning runs. Jake Bird worked 1.1 innings for his first SWB save.
With five games to play in the 225 regular season, the RailRiders lead the Syracuse Mets by three games.
Game two of this six-game set is scheduled for Wednesday night. Brendan Beck is slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Buffalo and Elieser Hernandez. First pitch is slated for 6:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
46-24, 84-58
