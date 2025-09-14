Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Another One-Run Thriller

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings looked to take the series lead after splitting the first four games in Saturday night's contest against Buffalo, but fell in another one-run contest, 4-3. 2B José Tena logged three hits, including a double, and reached base a fourth time via a walk. C C.J. Stubbs launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning, and 3B Trey Lipscomb accounted for the Red Wings only other extra-base hit with a double later in the inning.

Buffalo quickly got out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. LF Jonatan Clase ripped a lead-off double into the right field corner and came across to score after DH Anthony Santander followed it up with a double of his own. The rally kept going after a single from CF RJ Schreck, and two batters later, RF Riley Tirotta collected an RBI single to make it 2-0. The next batter, SS Josh Kasevich, lined an RBI single to cap off the three-run first inning.

Rochester plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. 2B José Tena led off the frame with a single and later advanced to second with a disengagement violation. With two outs in the inning, 3B Trey Lipscomb cranked his team-leading 28th double of the year, scoring Tena from second and trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The Red Wings continued to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. After SS Jackson Cluff and RF Carlos De La Cruz worked back-to-back walks, José Tena cracked an RBI double into left field, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Rochester tied the ballgame up in the bottom of the sixth inning. C.J. Stubbs unloaded on a 0-1 changeup, coming off his bat at 109.6 MPH and flying 417 feet over the center field fence, tying the game at three apiece.

After both offenses went quiet, the Bisons took the lead in the top of the ninth inning. A one-out single and an error allowed Josh Kasevich to reach second, and two batters later, RF Phil Clarke ripped an RBI single to break the tie, 4-3.

The Red Wings aimed to tie things back up in the bottom of the ninth, but went down in order to fall in the fifth game of the six-game set, 4-3.

RHP Bryce Conley took the hill in Saturday night's contest, tossing 6.0 innings of three-run baseball on five hits and one walk, striking out six Bisons in the process. RHP Sauryn Lao took over in the seventh inning, hurling 2.0 scoreless frames while allowing just one hit and striking out two. RHP Ryan Loutos came in to pitch the ninth inning, allowing one unearned run on one hit.

2B José Tena earned Player of the Game honors on Saturday night, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, a walk, one run, and one RBI in the contest. The effort marks his 15th multi-hit and third three-hit performance of the season with Rochester. The Dominican Republic native has now logged a hit in 10 of 11 games in September.

The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Bisons for the final home game of the year on Sunday afternoon. The Red Wings will send RHP Chase Solesky to the bump to duel with the Bisons. First pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. from downtown Rochester.







