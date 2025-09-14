Chasers Win In 5th Straight Over Charlotte

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a fifth straight game over the Charlotte Knights with the team's 8-3 victory Saturday night.

The Knights were first onto the board, as an RBI double off Omaha starter Stephen Nogosek in the 1st inning gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead. The right-hander followed with a 1-2-3 2nd before he was replaced by Chandler Champlain in the 3rd.

Champlain pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 4th, then Beck Way followed with a scoreless 5th. In the bottom of the 5th, Omaha plated its first runs of the game for a 2-1 advantage. Peyton Wilson led off with a single, then Kyle Hayes reached on a walk. MJ Melendez connected on a 2-run double to score the pair and give the Storm Chasers the lead.

In the top of the 6th inning, Charlotte regained a 3-2 lead on a 2-run home run, chasing Way from the mound. Chazz Martinez replaced Way with two outs in the inning, retired the first batter he faced to close the frame.

In the bottom of the 6th, Omaha loaded the bases before another 2-run double from Melendez put the Storm Chasers back on top, 4-3.

Martinez pitched a 1-2-3 7th, striking out a pair before Eric Cerantola followed with a scoreless 8th inning.

Omaha extended its lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the 8th. Wilson singled and Hayes walked, with Wilson scoring on a Melendez single. John Rave followed with a 3-run home run, providing the Storm Chasers with insurance runs.

Joey Krehbiel faced the minimum in the top of the 9th, inducing a double play for the final 2 outs to secure the 8-3 Storm Chasers victory.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Charlotte Knights, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Shane Panzini is scheduled to pitch in the final home game of the season.







