Iowa Falls to Indy in 5-2 Loss
Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped game five of the series against the Indianapolis Indians with a 5-2 score.
As the fifth game of the series got under way, the Indians got on the board in the bottom of third inning off of starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins for the 1-0 lead.
Indy knocked in another run off a blooper single into center field and extended the lead to 2-0.
But Iowa didn't go anywhere as Hayden Cantrelle reached base on a defensive miscue in the top of the seventh inning and scored Rafael Morel for the 2-1 deficit.
The Indians added three unanswered runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as bases were loaded, a line-drive single to center field and a fielder's choice scored a couple of Indy runners for a 5-1 lead.
Iowa cut the Indy lead to 5-2 as Dixon Machado plated long-time Cincinnati Red, Billy Hamilton, who pinch-ran for Jonathon Long, but that was all Iowa could muster as they fell 5-2 for the second consecutive game.
The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, September 14 and first pitch is at 12:35 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from September 13, 2025
- Indians Tie Victory Field Record with 49th Home Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Win In 5th Straight Over Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls to Indy in 5-2 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Take Series Over Gwinnett With Saturday Night Win - Nashville Sounds
- Charlotte's Skid Hits Five in Late Loss to Omaha - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Takes Series with 11-2 Win against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Bats Can't Back Ritchie in 3-1 Loss at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Rallies Late But Falls to Worcester, 6-4, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Late Offense Leads to Bisons 4-3 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Another One-Run Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Allows 11 Runs in Saturday Loss at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Homers Hurt Saints in 9-3 Loss to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Norfolk Defeats Durham 3-1 to Split Saturday Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Game Two Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Fend off Mud Hens, Win Extra Inning Thriller 6-5 - Louisville Bats
- Unroe's Late Homer Not Enough as Hens Fall in Extras - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rally Lifts RailRiders over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Squander Early Lead in Loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indianapolis Indians Announce 2025 Team Award Recipients - Indianapolis Indians
- September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Scholtens Stifles Tides in Bulls' 6-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Drops Game One After Sloppy Sixth - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.