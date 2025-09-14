Iowa Falls to Indy in 5-2 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped game five of the series against the Indianapolis Indians with a 5-2 score.

As the fifth game of the series got under way, the Indians got on the board in the bottom of third inning off of starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins for the 1-0 lead.

Indy knocked in another run off a blooper single into center field and extended the lead to 2-0.

But Iowa didn't go anywhere as Hayden Cantrelle reached base on a defensive miscue in the top of the seventh inning and scored Rafael Morel for the 2-1 deficit.

The Indians added three unanswered runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as bases were loaded, a line-drive single to center field and a fielder's choice scored a couple of Indy runners for a 5-1 lead.

Iowa cut the Indy lead to 5-2 as Dixon Machado plated long-time Cincinnati Red, Billy Hamilton, who pinch-ran for Jonathon Long, but that was all Iowa could muster as they fell 5-2 for the second consecutive game.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, September 14 and first pitch is at 12:35 p.m. CT.

