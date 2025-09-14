Jacksonville Takes Series with 11-2 Win against Memphis

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home runs from Griffin Conine, Graham Pauley and Cody Morissette powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday to an 11-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 8,201 fans from VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing by one, Jacksonville reclaimed the lead in the second. With one out on the board, Joe Mack walked, and Kemp Alderman followed with a single, putting runners on first and second. Two batters later, Morissette clobbered a triple, scoring Mack and Alderman. Dane Myers followed with a walk, putting runners on the corners. Conine (1) crushed a three-run homer, clearing the bases and giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp kept their momentum going into the third. Pauley led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Mack singled on a sharp line drive. Alderman followed with a double, putting runners on second and third. Johnny Olmstead singled on a flare, sending Mack home and extending the lead to 7-1.

The Redbirds chipped away at the Jumbo Shrimp's lead in the top of the fourth. Matt Lloyd doubled to begin the frame and advanced to third on a fly out. Two batters later, Lloyd scored on a wild pitch/

Jacksonville extended their lead in the fourth. Conine walked to start the frame and Connor Norby followed with a single, putting runners on first and second. Pauley crushed a three-run homer clearing the bases and widening the gap 10-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp continued to extend their lead in the fifth. Morissette (2) hit a solo homer, making it 11-2.

Memphis opened up scoring in the top of the first. With one out on the board, César Prieto doubled, and Blaze Jordan followed with a walk. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners. Prieto then scored on a wild pitch, 1-0.

Jacksonville concludes their series with Memphis Sunday at 2:05 p.m. RHP Riskiel Tineo (0-1, 8.31 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Zach Plesac (1-7, 8.12 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. ET on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MilB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

On the final Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday of the season, fans can enjoy a pregame catch on the field from 1-1:20 (enter through center field gate). Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, Sunday will feature complementary, PRE-GAME, face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health. The Jumbo Shrimp will also be celebrating a great end to the regular season, presented by Primrose Schools.







