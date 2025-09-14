Unroe's Late Homer Not Enough as Hens Fall in Extras

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Louisville Bats on Saturday evening at Fifth Third Field. The final score after 10 innings was 6-5.

Toledo sent R.J. Petit to the mound to begin the game, entering with a 4-1 record and a 3.38 ERA. Louisville countered with Rhett Lowder, who came in 0-1 with a 27.00 ERA.

After a quiet first inning, Toledo broke through in the second. A Gage Workman single, followed by a hit-by-pitch to Max Anderson, set the table for Kevin Newman's RBI single to put the Hens on the board first.

Paul Sewald entered in the third and surrendered a solo home run that quickly tied the game at one.

In the fourth, Wilkel Hernandez gave up a leadoff single before a two-run homer gave Louisville a 3-1 advantage.

The pitching settled down for the next two frames, keeping the Bats scoreless, and Toledo pulled back within one in the sixth on an Eduardo Valencia solo home run.

Louisville restored its two-run lead in the seventh with back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly, making it 4-2.

The Hens responded in the bottom half. Riley Unroe led off with a single, moved to second on a sac bunt, and came home on a Hao-Yu Lee RBI single to cut it to 4-3.

The eighth was quiet, but in the bottom of the ninth, Unroe came through again, blasting a solo home run to tie the game and send it into extras.

Louisville delivered the final blow in the tenth, a two-run homer that sealed the 6-5 win. Toledo was unable to answer in the bottom half, falling in extras.

Notables:

Eduardo Valencia: 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Riley Unroe: 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Kevin Newman: 1 H, 1 RBI

The Mud Hens will play their final game at Fifth Third Field tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:05.







International League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.