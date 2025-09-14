Charlotte's Skid Hits Five in Late Loss to Omaha

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Charlotte Knights lost their fifth straight game to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night. The Knights were in good shape, leading 3-2 in the sixth inning, until an unlucky fly ball dropped and allowed the Storm Chasers to take the lead. Omaha plated four more runs in the eighth inning and Charlotte fell by a final score of 8-3.

The Knights built their lead on an early RBI double by Andre Lipcius, a two-run Home Run by Bryan Ramos, and a solid starting pitching performance by Duncan Davitt. The Storm Chasers chased Davitt from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cam Booser entered with the bases loaded and one out. Booser promptly recorded a strikeout followed by a soft pop up to shallow right field. The fly ball ended up dropping for a two-run double which skewed Davitt's final line and gave Booser a tough luck blown save.

Omaha's MJ Melendez, who hit for the cycle in Friday's game, finished 3-for-5 with five RBI. Ramos and Tim Elko led the Knights offensively; both finished with a pair of hits.

The Knights will attempt to salvage one game in the series with their last opportunity coming on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 3:05pm ET.







