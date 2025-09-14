Charlotte's Skid Hits Five in Late Loss to Omaha
Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Charlotte Knights lost their fifth straight game to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night. The Knights were in good shape, leading 3-2 in the sixth inning, until an unlucky fly ball dropped and allowed the Storm Chasers to take the lead. Omaha plated four more runs in the eighth inning and Charlotte fell by a final score of 8-3.
The Knights built their lead on an early RBI double by Andre Lipcius, a two-run Home Run by Bryan Ramos, and a solid starting pitching performance by Duncan Davitt. The Storm Chasers chased Davitt from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cam Booser entered with the bases loaded and one out. Booser promptly recorded a strikeout followed by a soft pop up to shallow right field. The fly ball ended up dropping for a two-run double which skewed Davitt's final line and gave Booser a tough luck blown save.
Omaha's MJ Melendez, who hit for the cycle in Friday's game, finished 3-for-5 with five RBI. Ramos and Tim Elko led the Knights offensively; both finished with a pair of hits.
The Knights will attempt to salvage one game in the series with their last opportunity coming on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 3:05pm ET.
International League Stories from September 13, 2025
- Charlotte's Skid Hits Five in Late Loss to Omaha - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Takes Series with 11-2 Win against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Bats Can't Back Ritchie in 3-1 Loss at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Rallies Late But Falls to Worcester, 6-4, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Late Offense Leads to Bisons 4-3 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Fall to Bisons in Another One-Run Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Allows 11 Runs in Saturday Loss at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Homers Hurt Saints in 9-3 Loss to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Norfolk Defeats Durham 3-1 to Split Saturday Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Game Two Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Fend off Mud Hens, Win Extra Inning Thriller 6-5 - Louisville Bats
- Unroe's Late Homer Not Enough as Hens Fall in Extras - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rally Lifts RailRiders over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Squander Early Lead in Loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indianapolis Indians Announce 2025 Team Award Recipients - Indianapolis Indians
- September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Scholtens Stifles Tides in Bulls' 6-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Drops Game One After Sloppy Sixth - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.