September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (73-68, 34-33) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (80-61, 38-29)

Saturday, September 13 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Eddy Yean (7-5, 3.20)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series tonight against the Indianapolis Indians...right-hander Jaxon Wiggins is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Eddy Yean for Indianapolis.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs were shutout in yesterday's 4-0 loss to Indianapolis...all four runs for Indy came in the bottom of the seventh as Caleb Kilian took his first loss of the season with Iowa... Austin Gomber made the start for Iowa and pitched lights out...Gomber worked 6.0 scoreless innings and fanned nine batters in the process... James Triantos and Chase Strumpf were the only I-Cubs to notch a hit but no runs came out of it.

BLANKED: Tuesday night, the I-Cubs picked up their 11th shutout of the season and second in their last seven games...the 11 shutouts this season are second-most in the International League West Division, trailing Nashville's 15...last season, Iowa had just six shutouts.

JONNY LONG BALL:b Wednesday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...last night, Long tallied two hits to give him 153 on the season, which is the most by an I-Cub since Indianapolis' current bench coach Eric Patterson also had 153 in 2007...Long's 90 RBI are also the most since Bryan LaHair had 109 in 2011.

WALKIN' IT OFF: Friday night with the game tied at 11-11, Hayden Cantrelle doubled home Chase Strumpf to give Iowa their fifth walk-off victory of the season...it marked the I-Cubs first walk-off win since Aug. 22 vs. Sugar Land in which Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice from Jonathon Long in the 10th inning.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs tallied 16 hits last night which is tied for their third-most this season and most since they also had 16 on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...the season high for Iowa was set on April 16 vs. St. Paul (24).

BACK IN INDY: Iowa and Indianapolis are set for a six-game series this week...the two teams have played 13 times this season with Iowa winning seven of the match ups.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle hit his fourth home run of the season last night and first since his grand slam on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...in his last 15 games, Cantrelle is batting .296 (16-for-54) with four extra base hits and 11 RBI...Hayden stole his 30th base last night between Double-A Knoxville and Iowa which ranks tied for fourth among Cubs' farmhands.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Wednesday, the I-Cubs dropped their record in day games to 29-20, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-14)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

DOUBLE DIGITS: The I-Cubs snapped their winning streak at 10 games Wednesday...the 10-game run is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season trailing Louisville's active 11-game streak and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 11...it marks the longest win streak by Iowa since data was made available in 2005 and is two shy of the franchise record set from Aug. 10-21, 1990 (12 games).

CHASE ON BASE: Infielder Chase Strumpf has reached base in 14 consecutive games dating back to Aug. 21...during that span, he is slashing .244/.458/.390 (10-for-41) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI and 17 walks...during that span, Strumpf ranks second in the International League in walks, just one behind Columbus' Travis Bazzana (18)...Strumpf has played in 243 games with Iowa and has 179 career hits, 37 home runs and 127 RBI.

