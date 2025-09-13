Scholtens Stifles Tides in Bulls' 6-2 Victory

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Jesse Scholtens fanned a career-high 12 batters and Cooper Hummel delivered a three-run double in the sixth to help the Durham Bulls put away the Norfolk Tides 6-2 in the afternoon portion of a day-night doubleheader at the DBAP on Saturday afternoon.

Scholtens (1-1), who is returning from Tommy John surgery last March, worked his longest outing since before surgery. Scholtens tossed six frames on 86 pitches and retired the first 11 Norfolk (29-37) batters of the game. Scholtens permitted just two hits, both solo homers, but earned the win when the Bulls (36-30) scored four times in the last of the sixth.

Jose Espada (L, 2-1) walked the first two batters of the sixth before Kameron Misner put down a bunt. Tides catcher Silas Ardoin grabbed the ball one foot in front of home plate, but whistled a throw into left field attempting at a force play. Tre Morgan then reached on Norfolk's second error of the inning to load the bases ahead of Hummel's three-run double against the Blue Monster in left to put Durham ahead 6-2.

Mason Montgomery fanned two in a scoreless seventh inning to close out the win, Durham's fourth in five games in the series.

Tre Morgan, who won Friday's game with a home run, hit a solo shot in the third inning.

The night portion of the doubleheader starts at 6:35 PM ET with 20-year-old Santiago Suarez making the start for Durham. Suarez makes the jump from High A Bowling Green.







