Memphis Allows 11 Runs in Saturday Loss at Jacksonville

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with an 11-2 loss on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Infielder Cesar Prieto led the offense with a 2-for-4 night. The left-handed hitter smacked a double, scored a run and walked. Infielder Blaze Jordan walked twice and smacked a single. Memphis did not record an RBI in the loss.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic (0-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 3.0 innings pitched. Five of the seven runs allowed by the right-handed pitcher scored in the bottom of the second inning. Osvaldo Berrios and Jack Ralston combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

