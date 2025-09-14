Homers Hurt Saints in 9-3 Loss to Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN - The left-handed pitcher has been the great equalizer against the Columbus Clippers this season. The St. Paul Saints utilized two on Saturday night, but the script didn't go as planned as two right-handed hitters accounted for eight of the nine runs courtesy of three homers in a 9-3 Saints loss at CHS Field in front of 8,057.

The leadoff man reached in the first three innings for the Saints and it finally paid off in the third inning. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the third with an infield single to first. With one out Walker Jenkins singled to right moving Keirsey Jr. to third. Aaron Sabato then hit a ground ball off the glove of third baseman Christian Cairo and the error scored Keirsey Jr. and sent Jenkins to third giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to right increasing the lead to 2-0.

Walks proved costly in the fourth as the Clippers took the lead with one swing of the bat off left-handed starter Connor Prielipp. Christian Cairo led off the inning with a single to left. With one out back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Right-handed hitter Kody Huff unloaded them with a grand slam to right, his fifth homer of the season, putting the Clippers up 4-2. Prielipp went a career-high 5.0 innings allowing four runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six.

The first four hitters greeted new pitcher, lefty Aaron Rozek with base hits in the sixth inning. Kahlil Wilson led off with a single to right-center and Johnathan Rodríguez homered, his first of the night and 14th of the season, putting the Clippers up 6-2. Cooper Ingle singled to right and Huff tripled him home increasing the lead to 7-2.

The Saints got one back in the bottom of the inning when Payton Eeles was hit by a pitch, Jose Miranda singled, and with one out Tanner Schobel walked to load the bases. Keirsey Jr.'s sacrifice fly got the Saints to within 7-3. Keirsey Jr. went 2-3 with a double, RBI, and a run scored.

Rodríguez came calling again for the Clippers in the seventh. Petey Halpin led off with a double to right and with two outs Rodríguez hit his second homer of the night, a two-run homer to left-center, his 15th of the season, making it 9-3.

Brooks Kriske made his Saints debut in the eighth and pitched a scoreless inning while striking out two.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series and final home game of the season on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send LHP Kendry Rojas (1-3, 7.56) to the mound against Major League rehabber, the Clippers LHP John Means (0-1, 7.15). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLb.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







