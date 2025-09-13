Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Buffalo

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (28-37, 58-80) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-38, 56-83)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Adam Kloffenstein (2-7, 6.14) vs. RHP Bryce Conley (2-4, 6.02)

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: The Rochester Red Wings looked to build on their comeback victory in Friday night's contest against Buffalo, but fell in a close contest, 4-3...RHP RILEY CORNELIO delivered a quality start, hurling 6.0 innings of one-run baseball on eight strikeouts, marking his Triple-A career-high...DH PHILLIP GLASSER recorded the only Wings multi-hit effort of the night with two singles at the plate...the Red Wings will look to get back on track against the Bisons on Saturday night, sending RHP BRYCE CONELY to duel against Buffalo RHP Adam Kloffenstein...

Nine of the Red Wings last 12 games have been decided by one run.

FRAN THE MAN: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA launched his sixth home run of the season with Rochester on Friday night, sending an 0-1 Sinker 366 feet over the right field fence and into the Wings bullpen...the Dominican Republic native has tallied a hit in four of five games in September, posting a .333 batting average (6-for-18) with a 1.090 OPS while collecting two home runs, one double, three runs, and six RBI...when behind in the count 0-1, the 29-year-old still holds a .313 batting average (5-for-16) with one home run and four RBI.

RILE(Y) EM' UP: RHP RILEY CORNELIO registered his third quality start of the year with Rochester, delivering 6.0 innings of one-run baseball on one hit and three walks, punching out eight Bisons in the process... his eight-strikeout performance marks his highest total in a game with Rochester and his highest total since his nine-punchout effort with Double-A Harrisburg on 7/22 against Akron (CLE)...his effort marks the 7th different Red Wing starter (10th time) to throw 6.0 innings or more and allow one run or less in a game this season and first to do so since ADRIAN SAMPSON on 8/17 against SYR...

His eight strikeouts are the highest amongst Red Wings pitchers with at least 6.0 IP and one or fewer earned runs allowed since Jackson Rutledge on 9/15/24 at IND (PIT).

GLASS ACT: DH PHILLIP GLASSER tallied the only multi-hit performance in Friday night's contest, ripping two singles and crossing the plate once...in four games since joining Rochester on 9/9, the Indiana product boasts a .313 batting average (5-for-16) with a .978 OPS while logging one home run, one triple, and two RBI with his new team...across 57 games played at home with Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, the Ohio native sports a .319 batting average (68-for-213) with four home runs, three triples, nine doubles, 34 runs scored, and 26 RBI.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2006: 19 years ago today, RHP KEVIN SLOWEY limited the Toledo Mud Hens to one earned on five hits across 7.2 innings in game two of the 2006 Governor's Cup finals, leading Rochester to a series-tying 6-1 victory in what was his Triple-A debut...CF ANDRES TORRES led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to give Rochester an early lead, and Red Wings Hall of Famer 1B GARRETT JONES connected on a three-run homer in the third inning...seven total hits, including three extra-base hits and three multi-hit performances, came from the top four spots in the Red Wings lineup.







