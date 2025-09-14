Sounds Take Series Over Gwinnett With Saturday Night Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville earned their fourth straight series win, taking down the Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 on Saturday night. Carlos Rodriguez started the game with five strong innings on the bump while a trio of hitters each tallied multi-hit games, including a pair of hits and RBI for Luis Urias.

Rodriguez and Gwinnett starter JR Ritchie each faced one over the minimum through the first three innings on the mound, as each starter allowed worked around singles in the first inning. The two teams then traded runs in the fourth inning. The Stripers broke through with two singles to score their first run of the night. Anthony Seigler roped the first of his two doubles on the night in the bottom of the inning before coming around to score on the first of Urias' RBI singles to even the score.

Rodriguez stranded a pair of runners in his fifth and final inning of work. He ended his start with the one run allowed on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Ritchie worked another inning on the mound for Gwinnett. Steward Berroa and Brandon Lockridge began the bottom of the sixth with consecutive singles. Berroa was able to score on Lockridge's after putting himself into scoring position with a stolen base. Urias collected a two-out RBI later in the inning to put the Sounds up 3-1.

Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect Robert Gasser earned the win after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings in relief for Nashville. He allowed just one hit and added four strikeouts before turning the ball over to Jesus Liranzo after getting the first out in the top of the ninth. Liranzo needed just three pitches to retire the only two batters he faced to preserve the win and earn his sixth save of the year.

With the win on Saturday night, Nashville has won each of their last four series and improved to 15-8 on the year against Gwinnett and have won nine of the last 12 in the season series. The Sounds look to close out the 2025 home slate with a fourth straight win and end the final series of the year at home 5-1 before hitting the road to close out the season in Louisville.

Southpaw Bruce Zimmermann (9-7, 4.20 ERA) will make his second start of the series. He worked a quality start on Tuesday night in game one. First pitch Sunday evening is slated for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GONE FISHIN: Anthony Seigler returned to the Sounds from Milwaukee on September 10 against Gwinnett. Seigler went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run on Saturday night and is now 4-for-9 with two doubles and two runs this week against Gwinnett. It is the perfect time to come back to the Sounds for Seigler, because he has destroyed Stripers pitching this season. Going into Saturday, Seigler had seven RBI, five doubles, 18 walks, and a .404 batting average during 18 games played this season against the Stripers. He holds the highest batting average against Gwinnett on the team with 5 or more games played against the Stripers. Seigler has also reached base in all 19 games against Gwinnett, including eight multi-hit games.

FISH STEW: Sounds leadoff hitter, Steward Berroa, led the way offensively on Saturday night with a 1-for-3 performance with a walk and a run. Berroa increased his on-base streak to five games, which is the outfielder's longest streak since joining the Sounds. This is Berroa's longest on-base streak since earning a nine-game streak from June 8 - August 5. This combines his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Nashville. This season, Berroa has recorded five on-base streaks of five or more games, including two that have reached nine contests. During Berroa's current five-game on-base streak, he is 5-for-16 (.313) with a homer and six RBI.

FINTASTIC START: Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez was awesome during his start against Gwinnett on Saturday night. Overall, the right-hander allowed a run, four hits, a walk, and punched out five over 5.0 frames. This is Rodriguez's first start recording at least 5.0 innings and five strikeouts since August 10 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. During that start, he collected six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work. Rodriguez has now made four outings against the Stripers this season and has not allowed more than two runs and gone at least 4.0 innings in each outing. Overall, he has let up five earned runs over 19.0 frames to give him a 2.37 ERA against Gwinnett. Saturday night was also the eighth outing of the year for Rodriguez notching 5.0 or more innings.

GASPERGOU: 26-year-old Robert Gasser was the first pitcher out of the Sounds bullpen on Saturday night and bounced back from his performance on Wednesday against the Stripers. He tossed 3.1 shutout innings and tacked on four strikeouts in the process. Gasser's last three outings for Nashville have been out of the bullpen, but really effective. He has allowed just one earned run over 7.1 innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Saturday night's outing was his third scoreless outing for the month of September and now has a 0.84 ERA during those appearances.

6,7!: The Sounds No. 6 and No. 7 batters on Saturday night in Raynel Delgado and Jared Oliva made history for the 2025 season. Delgado was awarded the team's MVP for the year, while Oliva was awarded Community Player of the Year. For Delgado, he became one of the best hitters in the International League during the second half of the season, which includes his infamous cycle hit against the Louisville Bats on August 19. Delgado went 4-for-4 with five RBI in the franchise's first cycle since Caleb Gindl's in 2011. Oliva made noise in the stolen base column this season, in which he currently leads the International League in steals and ranks tied for 7th on the all-time IL single season steals list. Both these players were awarded by votes from their own clubhouse.

DO YOU REMEMBER: The Nashville Sounds pitching staff allowed just one run on Saturday and have let up just a run over their last 20.0 innings of work. September has arguably been the team's best pitching month, creating a 2.82 ERA with 97 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP. For the month, the Sounds rank first in ERA and WHIP, while being top 15 in strikeouts within the International League.







International League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.