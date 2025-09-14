Indians Tie Victory Field Record with 49th Home Win

INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Solak reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances and Rafael Flores drove in a pair on two singles as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Iowa Cubs, 5-2, on Saturday night at Victory Field. The win was Indy's 49th at home this season, tying 1997 for the most in Victory Field history.

The Indians (39-29, 81-61) hopped out to a 2-0 lead on Flores' singles in the third and fifth innings. A two-out walk and subsequent pair of errors by Sammy Siani led to the I-Cubs (34-34, 73-69) first run in the seventh, but consecutive singles by Nelson Velázquez and Brett Sullivan in the bottom half extended the lead to 5-1.

Iowa got one run back in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Dixon Machado.

Eddy Yean made his third consecutive start for the Indians and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings. Wilkin Ramos (W, 1-2) was the second arm out of the bullpen and continued to hold Iowa scoreless through the fifth inning.

Starter Jaxon Wiggins (L, 0-1) surrendered the first Indians run and was chased after 2.2 innings.

The Indians wrap up their 2025 home campaign tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series finale.







