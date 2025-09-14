Late Offense Leads to Bisons 4-3 Victory over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons use a run in the top of the ninth inning for another late game rally to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night at Innovative Field. With the win, the Bisons have secured at least a series split in their final road trip of the season.

Each of the first three batters of the game against Bryce Conley reached base, allowing the Bisons to score three times in the first inning and open up a three-run lead. Jonatan Clase and Anthony Santander collected back-to-back doubles to score the game's first run. It was Santander's second RBI since joining Buffalo on a Major League injury rehab assignment.

Santander would score on an RBI single by Riley Tirotta that doubled the team's lead to 2-0 over Rochester with only one out in the first. The run driven in was the team best 60th of the season for Tirotta. RJ Schreck was the third of the three straight base hits to start the game. He scored on a Josh Kasevich RBI base hit for a 3-0 lead after a half inning.

Rochester was able to break through and cut their deficit to two runs with a solo run in the bottom of the third inning. Jose Tena led off the inning with a base hit against Adam Kloffenstein. After the Bisons' right-hander recorded two straight outs, a two-out double by Trey Lipscomb scored Tena and cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 after three innings.

The Red Wings were able to tally again in the bottom of the fourth inning against Kloffenstein to get within a run. Back-to-back walks helped set up the run scoring opportunity for Rochester. Jackson Cluff walked and moved to scoring position, before scoring on a Tena RBI double to left field. The run cut the Bisons lead to 3-2 and ended the night for Kloffenstein after four innings. A solo home run by C.J. Stubbs in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game 3-3.

Buffalo did not have a base hit for five-plus innings but were able to record several in the final three innings. Josh Rivera had a two-out base hit in the top of the seventh inning against Sauryn Lao. In the top of the ninth Kasevich had one of the two that resulted in the go-ahead run. He reached on a base hit to right-center field and advanced to second base on a miscue by center fielder Nick Schnell. Yohendrick Piñango grounded out but moved Kasevich to third base. That allowed Phil Clarke to add an RBI single to right field for the 4-3 lead.

Mason Fluharty was one of four relievers who helped Buffalo win their third game in five this week against Rochester. The left-hander pitched one and one-third innings of scoreless relief. Easton Lucas followed, allowing one run while collecting seven out. Joe Matiply and Dillon Tate helped close out the game and preserve the win.

The Bisons and Rochester complete their season series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Innovative Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starts at 12:45 p.m. with Duke McGuire and Pat Malacaro.







