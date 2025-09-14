IronPigs Squander Early Lead in Loss to RailRiders

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-29, 84-57) saw a 4-0 lead slip through their fingers in the blink of an eye, falling 8-5 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-23, 83-57) on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field.

Three straight singles opened the first inning for the 'Pigs, the last from Gabriel Rincones Jr. scoring Johan Rohas for the first run of the game.

In the fourth, Brewer Hicklen mashed a two-run homer and Rodolfo Castro knocked in another with an RBI double to make it 4-0.

In the last of the fourth, the RailRiders tied the game as Jose Rojas hit a three-run homer and Bryan De La Cruz went back-to-back with him hitting a game-tying solo homer.

In the fifth, J.C. Escarra gave the RailRiders their first lead with a sacrifice fly before Spencer Jones scored on a double play to make it 6-4.

The 'Pigs trimmed it back to a one-run game on a Johan Rojas RBI groundout in the sixth, but two runs for the RailRiders in the seventh on RBI singles for Escarra and T.J. Rumfield put the game out of reach.

Joel Kuhnel (1-0) got the win for the RailRiders, allowing one run in one inning of relief on two hits, striking out two.

Mitch Neunborn (0-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs in four-plus innings of work on five hits and two walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap up their series on Sunday, September 14th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. The ''Pigs turn to Gabe Mosser (3-5, 5.75) while Scranton goes with Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.66).

