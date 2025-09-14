Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Game Two Win

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (30-37 | 60-80) won game two of today's split-doubleheader versus the Durham Bulls (36-30 | 81-60), 3-1, in seven innings on Saturday night. They lost game one 6-2, which started at 1:05 pm.

After not playing in game one, Gary Sánchez continued his MLB Rehab Assignment in game two. He caught the whole game going 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk. His home run led off the fourth inning, and Livan Soto would hit a sac fly later in the inning to go up, 2-0.

The Durham scored their lone run the fifth inning, when Tristan Peters knocked an RBI single. Norfolk started with Scott Blewett and Colin Selby for the first two innings, who were both pitching on MLB Rehab. Thaddeus Ward allowed the lone run, but did not allow a walk with six strikeouts in his 4.0 innings of relief.

In the seventh, Norfolk added an insurance run when Vimael Machín blasted a solo home run. It was his 18th homer of the season. Keagan Gillies came in to close for Norfolk in the bottom half of the inning an earned his first career Triple-A save.

Norfolk's final game of the season is set for 1:05 pm tomorrow. RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 3.47) is on the hill for Norfolk while RHP Joe Boyle (8-4, 1.88) is the probable for Durham.







