Norfolk Defeats Durham 3-1 to Split Saturday Doubleheader
Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Gary Sanchez and Vimael Machin hit solo homers to spoil the Triple-A debut of Santiago Suarez as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Durham Bulls 3-1 in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader at the DBAP on Saturday night before a paid attendance of 9,375.
Suarez (L, 0-1) was added to the Bulls' roster to start game two and had a stellar debut. The 20-year-old retired the first seven batters and held the Tides (29-38) scoreless through three before Norfolk broke through. Sanchez drove the third pitch of the fourth inning against the foul pole in left field for a home run, then Livan Soto hit a sac fly into the right field corner to bring home TT Bowens. Machin connected against Suarez in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.
Durham (36-31) mounted constant pressure against four Tides pitchers, but lacked the key hit. The Bulls had 12 hits, but stranded 11 baserunners, including two apiece in four innings.
In the fifth, the Bulls scored their only run on an infield single by Tristan Peters on a grounder that hit the backside of Tides reliever Thaddeus Ward (W, 9-6). Peter's hit came one batter after Cooper Hummel was tossed out at home plate endeavoring to score on a double to right by Dom Keegan.
Suarez worked six innings in 65 pitches, permitting five hits and one walk while fanning four.
Hunter Stovall, Tanner Murray, Cooper Hummel each had two hits, while Keegan finished 3-4.
The Bulls home finale of 2025 is Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Joe Boyle (8-4, 1.88) scheduled to face Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 3.47).
