Bats Fend off Mud Hens, Win Extra Inning Thriller 6-5

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - In a back-and-forth affair, the Louisville Bats defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 6-5 in 10 innings in game five of the six-game set on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. The Bats used the home run ball to their advantage, scoring five of their six runs with the long ball.

It was a wild finish that started in the bottom of the ninth. The Bats lead 4-3, but Riley Unroe (L, 2-3) tied the game for Toledo with a solo shot off Buck Farmer (W, 3-0) and sent the game to extras.

The Mud Hens were low on available pitchers, so Unroe came on to pitch in extra innings. The first batter he faced was Rece Hinds, who slammed a two-run home run to put the Bats back in front 6-4. Toledo scored the automatic runner from second but could not score another, and the Bats held on to win 6-5.

Back in the first inning, Rhett Lowder began on the mound in a rehab start for Louisville. The 23-year-old talented righty has missed nearly the entire season due to a pair of injuries. Lowder threw two innings in his first start since May and grabbed two strikeouts but did allow a run to score in the second frame, giving the Mud Hens the early lead.

R.J. Petit got the start for Toledo, who also exited after two innings of work. Paul Sewald came on to pitch to start the third inning, where Blake Dunn blasted a 456-foot home run, his sixth of the year, to tie the score at one apiece.

Adam Plutko came in to relieve Lowder and got straight to work. He struck out the first batter he faced, which was Hao-Yu Lee, the sixth-rated prospect in the Tigers organization.

In the top of the fourth, Wilkel Hernandez came in to replace Sewald. Hinds reached on a single, then Edwin Rios belted a 428-foot two-run home run, giving the Bats a 3-1 advantage. The big fly was Rios' 25th this season, giving him a team-leading 90 RBI.

Plutko remained solid through the fifth. In the top of the sixth, the Bats had a chance to extend the lead with two runners and only one out, but they couldn't bring them home to score.

On the first pitch in the bottom of the frame, Plutko surrendered a solo shot to Eduardo Valencia, but limited the damage to only that run. Louisville still led after the inning, 3-2.

The Bats regained that insurance run in the seventh. Davis Wendzel and Will Banfield both singled to get on base, then both runners advanced on a bunt by Dunn. Hector Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly into right field to bring home Wendzel.

The Mud Hens responded again in the bottom of the frame. With a runner on second, Lee singled into left field to once again make it a one-run game.

Plutko came out in the bottom of the eighth. His night ended after five innings of work with five strikeouts, and Sam Moll took over and threw a scoreless inning. The Bats couldn't extend their lead in the ninth, setting up the crazy finish to the game.

Hinds, Dunn, and Rios all smashed home runs that went longer than 400 feet. Hinds and Rios had two hits and two RBI while Dunn went 1-for-4 on the night. Former Toledo Mud Hen Ryan Vilade went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles for the Bats in the win against his old team.

The Bats (69-74, 37-31 second half) will conclude the series with the Mud Hens (78-65, 39-29 second half) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







