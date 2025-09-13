Norfolk Drops Game One After Sloppy Sixth

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (29-37 | 59-80) lost game one of today's split-doubleheader 6-2 to the Durham Bulls (36-30 | 81-60). Norfolk only mustered two hits, with both being solo home runs. In their last two games, they have recorded five hits and five solo shots.

Vimael Machín homered in the fourth inning to tie the game at one. After losing the lead in the bottom of the fourth, José Barrero launched a home run over the "Blue Monster" in left field to knot it up at two.

Durham would score four in the bottom of the sixth behind one hit, two errors, and three walks. A throwing error past third base by catcher Silas Ardoin on a bunt attempt by Kameron Misner allowed the go-ahead run to score. A fielding error by Ryan Noda on the next batter loaded the bases once again. Cooper Hummel would clear the bases with a three-run double, making it 6-2.

Game Two will start at 6:35 PM at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It is slated to be a bullpen game with Norfolk trotting out MLB rehabber, RHP Scott Blewett (0-2, 12.79).







International League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.