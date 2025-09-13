SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 13, 2025

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-28, 84-56) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-23, 82-57)

September 13, 2025 | Game 140 | Home Game 72 | PNC Field | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

RH Mitch Neunborn (0-3, 7.54) vs. RH Erick Leal (8-10, 5.66)

Neunborn: Surrendered 7 R on 5 H over 3.0 IP in 9/07 Loss vs. TOL with 2 K & 4 BB (16-2 Mud Hens)

Leal: Allowed 4 R on 3 H over 3.2 IP in 9/07-1 ND @ WOR with 2 K & 3 BB (6-5 WooSox in 8)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (September 12, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 9-5 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field on Friday night. After building a three-run lead twice, the RailRiders surrendered seven runs over the final three innings and fell for the third time this week.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring against Sean Boyle in the top of the first. Aidan Miller led off the game with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Oscar Mercado for a 1-0 edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the second. Spencer Jones singled, stole second and scored on a single from T.J. Rumfield. Brennen Davis singled and Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Braden Shewmake worked a 15-pitch at-bat for a walk against Lehigh spot starter Ryan Cusick to give the RailRiders the lead. After Davis scored on a fielder's choice, a J.C. Escarra sac fly extended the advantage to 4-1. The IronPigs loaded the bases in the fourth, netting one run on a sac fly to cut the RailRiders' lead to two. De La Cruz drilled his 13th home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth, a 420-foot drive to left to push the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead back to three. In the seventh, Lehigh Valley took the lead with four runs on two hits and an error. Mercado drove in one to narrow the deficit to two. With two outs, Christian Arroyo reached on a dropped pop-up by Jorbit Vivas, allowing two runs to cross and tie the game. Rodolfo Castro doubled in Arroyo to give the IronPigs a 6-5 lead. Lehigh Valley added three runs in the top of the ninth to seal at least a series split with two games to go.

Bailey Dees (2-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss, while Seth Johnson (5-5) garnered the win.

IRONRAIL RENEWED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trails Lehigh Valley by one game with two left to play in the 2025 version of the IronRail Series. The RailRiders won the 2024 iteration 14-10.

SECOND-HALF CHASE- With eight games to go in the 2025 regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Toledo moved to five back, Lehigh Valley is 5.5 games out and Indianapolis is six off the pace. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23. The Triple-A National Championship Game is slated for 10:00 P.M. ET on September 27 in Las Vegas when the IL winner squares off against the Pacific Coast League champions.

LOOKING LEVEL- Erick Leal gets the call this afternoon in game five of the series against Lehigh Valley. The right-hander worked a quality start against Lehigh Valley in the July series finale at PNC Field, but was tagged for nine runs, eight earned, in an early August loss in Allentown. Leal sports a 7-3 record in the second half with a 4.32 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 66.2 innings of work in 13 starts.

15- Braden Shewmake worked a bases-loaded walk on 15 pitches in the second inning last night. It was the longest plate appearance of the year by any RailRider.

30/100- Jose Rojas joined skipper Shelley Duncan and Jorge Vasquez as the only players in SWB franchise history to hit 30 or more home runs in a single season. Duncan broke his own record of 25 with 30 home runs during his 2009 MVP campaign, the year he also drove in 99. Jorge Vasquez broke Duncan's mark with a 32-homer season in 2011. Rojas joins Torey Lovullo as the only players in franchise history to drive in 100 or more runs. Lovullo drove in a club record 106 during the 1999 campaign.

KING OF CLUTCH- Nearly half of Jose Rojas' 30 home runs have come in key situations this season. Four have tied games and 10 have been go-ahead home runs by the 31-year-old. Thirteen of 30 have been hit in the seventh inning or later. Rojas also has four multi-homer games this season, including three in the second half.

POWER SWING- Spencer Jones is tied for the Minor League Baseball lead with 33 home runs this season. LA Dodgers Minor Leaguer Ryan Ward matched Jones with a home run last night.

WHAT'S THE DIFF- As play starts this afternoon, the RailRiders have the best run differential in the International League. Over 139 games played, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored 132 more runs than they have allowed. Only Durham and Toledo have scored over 100 runs more than they have allowed (+108 & +103, respectively).

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have one homestand and one road trip remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo to close out the 2025 slate. Five of the final nine games this season are day games. The RailRiders are 26-15 in day contests this season.

SERIES STUFF- The RailRiders have won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won 11 of those 15 series since May 27.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York bested Boston 4-1. Aaron Judge homered and Luis Gil pitched six no-hit innings to pace the series opener for the Yankees... Somerset lost 8-4 at Reading in 13 innings. Tied 3-3 after nine, both teams scored in the 12th and the Fightins' won it on a walk-off grand slam in the 13th.







International League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.