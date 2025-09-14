Syracuse Rallies Late But Falls to Worcester, 6-4, on Saturday Night
Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and never fully recovered in a 6-4 loss to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday night in front of an energetic crowd of 8,054 at NBT Bank Stadium.
Worcester (72-70, 31-37) broke the game's scoring open early. Mikey Romero led off with a walk, Kristian Campbell struck out, but Abraham Toro singled to put two runners on base. After Jhostynxon Garcia flied out, a Nathan Hickey single scored Romero for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Tyler McDonough followed with a walk to load the bases. Corey Rosier then singled into center field, scoring Toro and Hickey. A throw home deflected out of play to bring McDonough home on the error as Worcester took a 4-0 advantage.
The Red Sox added to their lead in the third. Garcia walked, McDonough singled, and Rosier brought both runners home with a two-run double for a 6-0 lead.
Syracuse (72-71, 41-27) finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Ryan Clifford doubled. Jared Young followed with a two-run home run over the right-field wall to cut the deficit to four, 6-2.
The Mets then rallied in the ninth. Gilberto Celestino led off with a walk, and Jett Williams blasted a home run over the wall in left-center field to make it a 6-4 ballgame. After Clifford grounded out, Young walked to bring the tying run to the plate. Carson Benge proceeded to ground into a game-ending double play to stymie the Syracuse rally.
Syracuse and Worcester conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Jett Williams of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases
