Stripers' Bats Can't Back Ritchie in 3-1 Loss at Nashville

Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie turned in his sixth Triple-A quality start on Saturday night but still lost as the Gwinnett Stripers (33-35) managed just one run on five hits in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (36-32) at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 4-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers snapped a 14-inning scoring drought with an RBI single from Conner Capel in the top of the fourth inning, making it 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth, a two-out RBI single by Nashville's Luis Urias tied the game at 1-1 and snapped Ritchie's scoreless innings streak at 20.2. In the sixth, RBI singles by Brandon Lockridge and Urias off Ritchie put Nashville ahead 3-1. Gwinnett managed just one hit over the final four innings of the game.

Key Contributors: Ritchie (L, 3-2) went 6.0 innings (6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) in the loss for Gwinnett. Stripers' relievers Blake Burkhalter and Enoli Paredes each followed with 1.0 scoreless inning to finish the game. Capel went 2-for-3 with an RBI single. For Nashville, Carlos Rodriguez, Robert Gasser (W, 2-2), and Jesus Liranzo (S, 6) combined for one run on five hits. Urias went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Ritchie's 20.2-inning scoreless streak overtook Wander Suero (19.2 IP from May 7-July 5) for the longest on the club this season. Burkhalter's perfect seventh inning gives him a 10-game scoreless streak spanning 12.1 innings since August 13.

Next Game (Sunday, September 14): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-4, 6.06 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Bruce Zimmermann (9-7, 4.20 ERA) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.