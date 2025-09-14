Stripers' Bats Can't Back Ritchie in 3-1 Loss at Nashville
Published on September 13, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie turned in his sixth Triple-A quality start on Saturday night but still lost as the Gwinnett Stripers (33-35) managed just one run on five hits in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (36-32) at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 4-1.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers snapped a 14-inning scoring drought with an RBI single from Conner Capel in the top of the fourth inning, making it 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth, a two-out RBI single by Nashville's Luis Urias tied the game at 1-1 and snapped Ritchie's scoreless innings streak at 20.2. In the sixth, RBI singles by Brandon Lockridge and Urias off Ritchie put Nashville ahead 3-1. Gwinnett managed just one hit over the final four innings of the game.
Key Contributors: Ritchie (L, 3-2) went 6.0 innings (6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) in the loss for Gwinnett. Stripers' relievers Blake Burkhalter and Enoli Paredes each followed with 1.0 scoreless inning to finish the game. Capel went 2-for-3 with an RBI single. For Nashville, Carlos Rodriguez, Robert Gasser (W, 2-2), and Jesus Liranzo (S, 6) combined for one run on five hits. Urias went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Noteworthy: Ritchie's 20.2-inning scoreless streak overtook Wander Suero (19.2 IP from May 7-July 5) for the longest on the club this season. Burkhalter's perfect seventh inning gives him a 10-game scoreless streak spanning 12.1 innings since August 13.
Next Game (Sunday, September 14): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-4, 6.06 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Bruce Zimmermann (9-7, 4.20 ERA) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
