Red Wings Close out Home Campaign with 5-4 Win

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings closed out their home season at Innovative Field with a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons to split the six-game series. RHP Chase Solesky delivered 5.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out three in the win. CF Nick Schnell launched a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, marking his team-leading 21st home run of the season with Rochester.

Buffalo quickly got out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, RF RJ Schreck ripped a double into the right field corner, followed by SS Leo Jimenez lined a single into center field to plate the game's first run and give Buffalo the 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings immediately responded by taking their first lead of the game in the bottom of the first inning. 1B Yohandy Morales reached on a one-out error, and Nick Schnell proceeded to launch his team-leading 21st home run of the season over the right field wall, giving Rochester the 2-1 lead.

Rochester added to its lead in the bottom of the second inning. SS Jackson Cluff led off the inning with a single and immediately swiped second base. The next batter, C Francisco Mejía, lined a single to put runners on the corners, and 2B Darren Baker cashed him in, blooping a single into center to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Wings extended their lead further in the bottom of the third inning. Yohandy Morales led off the frame with an infield single and reached third base after a single from RF Trey Lipscomb, who was thrown out at second base trying to extend his single into a double. LF Phillip Glasser continued the rally, lining an RBI infield single to plate another run and stealing second base, followed by DH Juan Yepez cracking an RBI single of his own to make it 5-1 Rochester.

The Bisons trimmed the deficit in the top of the sixth inning. CF Dasan Brown lifted a high fly ball down the right field line, just sneaking over the fence for a solo home run, shrinking the lead to 5-2.

Buffalo continued to chip away at the lead in the top of the eighth inning. With one out, back-to-back singles put runners on the corners. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch brought home another Bison run, making it 5-3.

The Bisons inched closer in the top of the ninth inning. With one out, C Brandon Valenzuela launched a solo home run into the Foul Pole Patio, shrinking the lead even more to 5-4. Buffalo failed to plate any more runs in the frame, securing the series split for Rochester in the final game, 5-4.

Right-hander Chase Solesky took the hill in Saturday night's contest, delivering 5.0 innings of two-run baseball on five hits, striking out three in the process. LHP Garrett Davila was the next man up, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning while allowing one walk and punching out three Bisons in the frame. RHP Seth Shuman took over in the seventh inning, hurling 1.0 inning while striking out one. RHP Julian Fernández relieved Shuman in the eighth inning, allowing one run on three hits and one walk, striking out two. RHP Eduardo Salazar came on in the ninth, allowing one run on one hit and recording his team-leading fifth save of the season for Rochester.

RF Trey Lipscomb earned Player of the Game honors on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with one double and one single in the winning effort...his fifth-inning double marks his 29th of the season, leading all Red Wings in the category.

The Red Wings will hit the road and travel to Worcester for a battle with the WooSox in the last series of the season, beginning the six-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. from Polar Park.







