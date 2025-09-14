Westburg Launches Game-Winning Home Run

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (31-37 | 61-80) defeated the Durham Bulls (36-31 | 81-61), 7-5, on Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides won on a miraculous comeback in the ninth inning to end their final road trip.

Norfolk scored their first two runs in their first two at bats on back-to-back home runs by Reed Trimble and Jordan Westburg. Durham tied the game up on one swing in the second inning when Tristan Peters blasted a two-run homer.

The Bulls took the lead in the fourth with two more runs as Norfolk's bats got quiet. In the seventh, the Tides halved the lead on Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s first career Triple-A home run. Durham took that run back immediately when Dominic Keegan hit his own home run.

Down 5-3 into the ninth inning and two outs, Bradfield Jr. hit an RBI infield single. After Trimble walked, Westburg launched what would be the game-winning home run. Anthony Nunez finish the win with a save in the 7-5 win.

That was the final road game of the season for Norfolk. The Tides host Jacksonville for the final six games at Harbor Park. That starts Tuesday at 6:35 pm.







