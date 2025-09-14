Garcia Homers as WooSox Drop Finale in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY - Jhostynxon Garcia hit his first home run since August 14, but the Worcester Red Sox (31-38, 72-71), dropped the series finale to the Syracuse Mets (42-27, 73-71) on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium by a 7-2 final to split the six-game series.

For the sixth time in six games, the WooSox scored first. With one on and one out in the top of the fourth, Garcia blasted a two-run, opposite-field home run to give the WooSox a 2-0 lead.

WooSox starter Jose De Leon took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but the Mets broke up the no-hit bid and took the lead in that frame. With one out and the bases loaded, Carson Benge reached on a fielder's choice to bring in Syracuse's first run. The Mets' first hit of the game was a two-run, go-ahead double from Jose Azocar that put Syracuse in front 3-2. Later in the inning, Kevin Parada lined an RBI single to left off Jovani Moran to make it a 4-2 game.

Syracuse added three in the seventh. Benge lined a two-run double to left, and Azocar hit a run-scoring single to right to give the Mets a 7-2 lead.

Worcester finishes 36-39 on the road in 2025.

The WooSox will enjoy their last of 25 Monday offdays this season tomorrow, and then return to action at Polar Park on Tuesday at 6:05 pm to begin their final series of the season with the first of six home games vs. the Rochester Red Wings through the 2025 season finale on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. Television coverage on Tuesday begins at 6 pm on NESN+. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







