Mud Hens Secures Win in Series Finale to Bats
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats in the home season finale at Fifth Third Field with a 5-4 final score.
Toledo sent Troy Watson to the bump to start the game. He surrendered two straight singles to open the first, and another single drove in a run to give the Bats an early lead.
The Mud Hens, however, quickly responded. Back-to-back doubles from Eduardo Valencia and Jace Jung tied it up.
Watson then settled in, allowing just a walk through the next three innings while retiring all other batters.
Toledo broke through with a big four-run fourth inning. Three straight singles from Akil Baddoo, Andrew Navigato, and Gage Workman loaded the bases for Hao-Yu Lee, who delivered a three-run triple to give the Hens a 5-1 lead.
Watson gave up his first hit since the opening frame on a leadoff double in the fifth. An RBI single trimmed the lead to three.
Louisville cut into the deficit again in the sixth with a solo home run, prompting a pitching change. Toledo brought in Woo-Suk Go as Watson exited with the following line: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HR.
The Bats struck again in the seventh with another homer, pulling within one while notching their third straight inning with a run. Meanwhile, Toledo's offense went quiet, posting three straight scoreless frames.
Alex Lange took the ball in the eighth. Despite allowing a hit-by-pitch and a walk, he kept Louisville off the board, preserving Toledo's slim lead.
The Hens couldn't add insurance in the bottom of the eighth, setting the stage for Tyler Mattison in the ninth. After a leadoff single and a walk, Mattison locked in to record three straight outs and secure the win.
Notables:
Hao-Yu Lee: 2 H, 3 RBI
Andrew Navigato: 1 R, 2 H
Eduardo Valencia: 1 R, 2 H
Gage Workman: 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI
Toledo closed out their home schedule and will finish the regular season on the road in Iowa, opening a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m.
