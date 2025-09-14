Mud Hens Secures Win in Series Finale to Bats

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats in the home season finale at Fifth Third Field with a 5-4 final score.

Toledo sent Troy Watson to the bump to start the game. He surrendered two straight singles to open the first, and another single drove in a run to give the Bats an early lead.

The Mud Hens, however, quickly responded. Back-to-back doubles from Eduardo Valencia and Jace Jung tied it up.

Watson then settled in, allowing just a walk through the next three innings while retiring all other batters.

Toledo broke through with a big four-run fourth inning. Three straight singles from Akil Baddoo, Andrew Navigato, and Gage Workman loaded the bases for Hao-Yu Lee, who delivered a three-run triple to give the Hens a 5-1 lead.

Watson gave up his first hit since the opening frame on a leadoff double in the fifth. An RBI single trimmed the lead to three.

Louisville cut into the deficit again in the sixth with a solo home run, prompting a pitching change. Toledo brought in Woo-Suk Go as Watson exited with the following line: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HR.

The Bats struck again in the seventh with another homer, pulling within one while notching their third straight inning with a run. Meanwhile, Toledo's offense went quiet, posting three straight scoreless frames.

Alex Lange took the ball in the eighth. Despite allowing a hit-by-pitch and a walk, he kept Louisville off the board, preserving Toledo's slim lead.

The Hens couldn't add insurance in the bottom of the eighth, setting the stage for Tyler Mattison in the ninth. After a leadoff single and a walk, Mattison locked in to record three straight outs and secure the win.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee: 2 H, 3 RBI

Andrew Navigato: 1 R, 2 H

Eduardo Valencia: 1 R, 2 H

Gage Workman: 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI

Toledo closed out their home schedule and will finish the regular season on the road in Iowa, opening a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m.







International League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.