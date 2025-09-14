Marlins' Tarnok Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok will begin a rehab assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the club's regular season home finale against the Memphis Redbirds at 2:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. Five Marlins (Griffin Conine, Dane Myers, Connor Norby, Graham Pauley and Tarnok) are currently rehabbing on the Jumbo Shrimp roster.

Tarnok was placed on the injured list on September 6 with a left ankle sprain. The 26-year-old has spent the majority of the season with Jacksonville. In 26 games, including 10 starts, Tarnok is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA, yielding only 45 hits with 69 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. He has also made five appearances with the Marlins, registering a 1-0 record and 2.45 ERA with 10 strikeouts against only one hit allowed in 7.1 innings.

A native of Brandon, Fla., Tarnok was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Riverview High School (Riverview, Fla.). He made his major league debut for the Braves on August 17, 2022 in Atlanta, throwing 0.2 scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

Atlanta traded Tarnok on December 12, 2022 to the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team trade that also included the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched in the Athletics' organization until partway through the 2024 campaign before signing a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He concluded the 2024 season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and signed a minor league deal on January 6, 2025 with Miami.

Tarnok is one of 18 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29; September 11-present), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14, August 20-September 11), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), Myers (May 27-May 30; September 11-present), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31), catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14), right-hander Janson Junk (September 2-September 8), outfielders Kyle Stowers (September 5-September 9) and Griffin Conine (September 7-present) and infielder Graham Pauley (September 10-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.